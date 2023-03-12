‘It’s very pleasing’ – Limerick big-hitters Gillane, Byrnes and Casey make return

John Kiely expressed delight after welcoming back a trio of his All-Ireland heroes onto the pitch in Mullingar this afternoon.

Hurler of the Year Diarmaid Byrnes started today’s Allianz League clash with Westmeath while Mike Casey and Aaron Gillane came off the bench as the three-in-a-row Liam MacCarthy champions recorded a 12-point victory.

Byrnes missed the start of the league as he was overseas in Dubai; Casey was sidelined with a knee cartilage injury suffered on club duty with Na Piarsaigh in November; while there has been much speculation about Gillane’s 2023 role after his absence for the early stages of the season.

“Listen, it’s very pleasing,” said Kiely when asked about their competitive return.

“Mike and Diarmaid and Aaron are all very important members of our group. You know, it’s really important that we get them a requisite amount of game-time now, going on into the next phase, because the next six-seven weeks is going to be a really important phase.

“And listen, we’re going to be looking to improve now from week to week, and we want it to be as competitive as possible, that’s what it’s about.”

Wing-back Byrnes marked his comeback with 0-2 from placed balls before departing after 56 minutes. Casey and Gillane both came on to vocal acclaim from the visiting support in TEG Cusack Park, the latter chipping in with an injury-time point as his team won by 1-27 to 1-15.