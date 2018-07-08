Sport Hurling

Sunday 8 July 2018

'It's unforgivable' - Tipp legend Babs Keating hits out at Galway star for wearing two gloves in Leinster final

Babs Keating has criticised Jonathan Glynn (left) for wearining two gloves during last weekend's Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Legendary Tipperary player and manager Babs Keating has hit out at Galway forward Johnny Glynn for wearing two gloves in last weekend's Leinster final.

The Tribeseman were held 0-18 to 0-18 by Kilkenny in Croke Park last Sunday, relinquishing a late three-point lead to set up a replay in Thurles this afternoon.

Glynn was introduced late in the second half and despite claiming some impressive high balls, he was unable to raise a white or green flag.

Writing in the Irish Sun on Sunday ahead of today's rematch, Keating, who won All-Irelands as both a player and a manager with Tipperary, says that Glynn's form is suffering because he is wearing gloves on both hands.

He adds that Galway manager Micheal Donoghue should discuss the gloves issue with Glynn before bringing him onto the field in future, as the use of gloves his impacting on his ability to score.

"One thing that caught my eye was Jonathan Glynn wearing a glove on both hands," Keating wrote.

"I don't know any hurler worth his salt who wouldn't sacrifice a rap on the hand to play in a Leinster final. It's unforgivable that the biggest and strongest fella on the pitch, 6ft 4in and nearly 16st, had to wear them on both hands.

"Gloves are a handicap in hurling, no question about it, and if I was Micheal Donoghue giving him a jersey, I'd have a serious chat about it first.

"I've tried them on a few times over the years to see if you'd get the same feel for the ball and you just don't."

Galway vs Kilkenny throws in at 3pm today, and is live on RTÉ 2.

Online Editors

