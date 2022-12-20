‘It’s ridiculous’ – Cork hurler Shane Kingston highlights ‘crazy’ 70-hour weeks for inter-county managers

Cork star Shane Kingston believes the demands of inter-county management are “crazy”, having watched the hours punched in by his father Kieran when senior hurling boss with the Rebels.

Kingston insists that his dad would have been unable to balance the managerial demands were he not self-employed as his “full-time job” with Cork demanded up to 70 hours per week.

“I’d say anyone involved in management most definitely puts in 50/60/70 hours a week. It’s ridiculous. And then if you’re trying to have a job on top of that, it’s crazy, I think,” Kingston said.

“If Kieran wasn’t self-employed, I don’t know how he would have done it. When you’re a player, you just show up and you train and you leave and you do it again the next day (or) in two days’ time, whereas the planning has to be done (by the manager).

“You’ve to organise the pitch here, the food, the training sessions, it doesn’t just happen. What seems a two-hour or an hour or an hour-and-a-half gym session or training session for us is probably seven or eight hours of planning for somebody else. It’s a full-time job, really.”