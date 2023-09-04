‘It’s payback time now’ - Waterford legend John Mullane calls on Croke Park to aid Walsh Park redevelopment

Waterford legend John Mullane feels that "it's payback time" from the GAA as he called on the powers that be in Croke Park to aid the remaining phases of Walsh Park's redevelopment.

The first phase of work in Walsh Park dazzled those in attendance at yesterday's Waterford SHC semi-final between De La Salle and Roanmore with Mullane remarking that the city venue is now "out of this world".

Waterford were forced to give up home advantage in this year's Munster SHC as a result of ongoing work, which now includes 8,500 bucket seats with the first phase costing €3.5million.

The remainder of the redevelopment will be in the region of €10million - phase two (€8million) and phase three (€2million) - with a capacity of close to 15,000 in a state-of-the-art facility the end goal.

Mullane insists that "they need to drive on and finish this project to the spec that was promised" and the five-time All-Star believes that Croke Park and others must play their part when it comes to providing the finances needed.

"I don't know what the situation is with regards to funding for phase two but we need to go back to Croke Park and the Munster Council," Mullane told WLR FM this morning.

"We've given enough to the GAA over the course of the last 25 years and I think it's payback time now from Croke Park and the Munster Council that they give Waterford GAA back something in funding.

"And if we have to go back to the government, we've enough politicians there that can drive it and get more money and try and get this project finished."

The De La Salle clubman is adamant that the remainder of the renovations are not put on the long finger with time of essence.

"We've one third of the project done but I just hope that it's not like yer man Dermot Bannon (Room To Improve) where he comes down and shows you the plans and you're excited by the plans," Mullane added.

"And you go ahead and you lay the foundations and you lay the first floor and then you come back and say 'Oh by the way Dermot I can't do the middle floor and I can't put the roof on because I don't have enough money'.

"We will get the money and it's time now that Croke Park and the Munster Council, the government to come back in and give us what we deserve. We deserve this state-of-the-art stadium and don't put it on the long foot.

"Don't wait two or three years to start phase two or kick it down the road, let's finish what we were promised and finish it to the spec that we were promised. We deserve this, the people of Waterford deserve this."