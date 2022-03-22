‘It's not looking good for first two games’ – Tipperary’s injured Séamus Callanan on when he will play next

Tipperary's Séamus Callanan has said he will probably not be available for his county's first two Munster SHC clashes and will only learn on Monday after he sees a specialist when he can return to full training.

The 33-year-old suffered a broken bone in his hand in training in February, having made his first start of the season against Dublin only days earlier.

Speaking today at the announcement of O’Neills sponsorship of the All-Ireland U-20 hurling championship, Callanan confirmed that “the first few rounds are probably out for me,” but was unable to be more specific until early next week.

“I won't know much more until I'm meeting the specialist again on Monday, next Monday,” he explained.

“I can't see it being a case of them being able to take out the wires early, but at the moment, it's not looking good for the first two games.

“Look, let's see. I'll keep my body ready anyway and hopefully be fit to contribute at some stage.”

Tipperary face a daunting start to this year’s Munster championship, with an away date against Waterford in Walsh Park on April 17 before hosting Clare in Thurles on April 24.

They then have a two-week break before playing Limerick in Limerick.

The injury, according to Callanan, is “coming along fine. It's broke, so there's not a lot I can do, only try and keep fit at the minute. It's just going to last as long as it lasts, really.

“There are a couple of wires in it there, so they need to be in it for six weeks and then hopefully get back at it.

“So, at the moment, it's just running and trying to keep as ready as I can be. But, obviously, can't do much more than that at the moment.”