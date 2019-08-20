'It's not Irish dancing' - Kilkenny's Richie Hogan defends red card tackle in All-Ireland Final

Kilkenny hurler Richie Hogan has defended the incident which led to his red card in the All-Ireland Final, insisting "it's not Irish dancing".

Hogan's sending off just before half-time during his side's defeat to Tipperary has been the main talking point since the final.

Speaking on Newstalk's Off the Ball, the multiple All-Star said there was "absolutely no way" he should have been sent off.

Hogan insisted he had been trying to get the ball.

"The first thing I thought was to get back and get after the ball, then when I turned around and saw him on the ground I thought 'It's a free," he said.

"I was complaining about getting a yellow card, because it was one of those clearly accidental, honest challenges.

"I just assumed that he had taken the wrong card, to be honest with you," he added.

He also asked what other way could he have positioned his body.

"They spoke about your arm not being down by your side. This is not Irish dancing.

"We have hurleys in our hands, how do we hold a 36-inch hurley without bending your arm?"

"For me, any talk of an elbow was crazy. The first I heard of it was this morning. I couldn't believe that lads were mentioning elbows. I went in with the shoulder, he slipped me and I could actually feel the contact coming off as he was swinging around.

"I didn't expect him to be down, but when I looked around and saw him down then I thought 'OK, it's a free,' turned around and went to get up the field to defend it," he added.

