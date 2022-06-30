| 15.3°C Dublin

‘It’s not based on winning, it’s based on how lads are giving everything’ – how Brian Lohan revived Clare

Former midfielder Ollie Baker feels county’s unity behind team and Lohan's management is an important factor

Brian Lohan: Driving standards in Clare hurling. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Brian Lohan: Driving standards in Clare hurling. Photo: Sportsfile

For the three years that spanned Clare’s two All-Ireland titles in 1995 and 1997, the same six defenders remained intact.

Slight changes were built into other lines through those three championship campaigns but there was an untouchable feel to the last two.

