‘It’s like having another wife’ – Eddie Brennan on ‘all-consuming’ role of inter-county management

Former Kilkenny star Eddie Brennan cannot see any inter-county manager coming close to the record-breaking reign of his former master Brian Cody due to the “colossal” demands of the modern game.

“I don’t think we’ll ever see it because the mould was broken when he came along,” Brennan told the Irish Independent.

“There’s so much involved and you’d say if John Kiely does 10 years with Limerick, wouldn’t that be a colossal amount of his life.

“You wonder could you go for 10 years at it. You’d want to have a lot of enthusiasm and energy and a lot of us would look at it and say there’s more to life with family and kids so I don’t think we’ll ever see the likes of it again. There’s no doubt about it.”

Brennan had a successful two-year stint as Laois manager and is likely to have another stab at it in the future if the right opportunity arises, but the eight-time All-Ireland SHC winner insists that it’s “all-consuming”.

The four-time All-Star reckons that inter-county management adds the guts of 35 hours of work to your week with many other aspects of your life feeling the pain of it as a result.

“From the brief experience that I’ve had, it is all-consuming. In a way, it’s like having another wife or another family because every minute, your head just doesn’t switch off, your brain never switches off from it,” he said.

“You’re forever looking ahead to what’s coming around the corner and planning, there’s reviews of video analysis, injury check-ins, what’s coming down the line and the schedule, all the stakeholders who are under your care.

“One of the most important things for the player is to have a clear view or a plan for seven or eight weeks ahead, because they have to have lives outside of the game, they have jobs. They have different commitments that they need to honour.

“And even for yourself and family time, I can safely say hand on heart that there are times where family time goes out the window. It is without doubt a huge commitment now, I would hazard a guess that it’s 35 hours-plus on top of your normal work week. It’s a colossal workload.”

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor spoke earlier this year about the benefits of being retired during his third coming in the Kingdom and Brennan acknowledges that it is “very difficult” to balance a full-time job with inter-county management.

The split season means that the inter-county calendar is reduced significantly on paper, but the demands of a round-robin championship campaign means that work and family often suffer and Brennan wouldn’t be surprised to see the role becoming full-time.

“Derek McGrath took a career break for one of his years with Waterford and I can safely say that if you’re facing into a round-robin, Covid took that away the second year with Laois, but I was looking ahead to that saying that I need to take off a couple of weeks, maybe more,” Brennan said.

“You’re managing a colossal amount of work in such a compressed window of time and there’s so much work to flip around, and even just one aspect like video analysis. Reviewing one match and looking forward to the opposition that you’re playing the next day.

“You’re heavily reliant on the team that you put around you, that you have a performance team and you’re so dependant on them. You’ve a lot of people under your care, 35-plus players and interactions with other stakeholders, your county board and all of that.

“Work does suffer, family does suffer. I hear guys that are committing to inter-county jobs and the first thing they have to do is go talk to their boss in work. These are the little things.

“The big one as well is that Joe Public sees you as fair game if things aren’t working out and that’s the nature of the beast. When you get into it, you have to be able to take the rough with the smooth and a lot of the time, the rough can be rough more so than the good stuff.”