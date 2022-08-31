| 14.2°C Dublin

‘It’s like having another wife’ – Eddie Brennan on ‘all-consuming’ role of inter-county management

Former Kilkenny hurler Eddie Brennan. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Former Kilkenny hurler Eddie Brennan. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

Former Kilkenny star Eddie Brennan cannot see any inter-county manager coming close to the record-breaking reign of his former master Brian Cody due to the “colossal” demands of the modern game.

I don’t think we’ll ever see it because the mould was broken when he came along,” Brennan told the Irish Independent.

