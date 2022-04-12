| 7°C Dublin

‘It’s either kill or be killed out there' – Gearóid Hegarty

Limerick giant has learned from ‘stupid’ red but won’t stop playing on the edge 

Bord Gáis Energy ambassador Gearóid Hegarty at the launch of Bord Gáis Energy&rsquo;s The Gift of the GAAB at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Frank Roche Email

Let's cut to the chase. Gearóid Hegarty is not a dirty player but he does “play on the edge.” Why? Because if you want to be a winner there is no alternative: in the theatre of hurling combat, “it’s either kill or be killed.”

Second takeaway from Hegarty’s last big interview before Championship 2022: he didn’t hear Dónal Óg Cusack’s RTÉ critique that his February red card was “coming to him a while” because of his alleged “habit of flicking back with the hurley.”

