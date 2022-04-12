‘It’s either kill or be killed out there' – Gearóid Hegarty

Let's cut to the chase. Gearóid Hegarty is not a dirty player but he does “play on the edge.” Why? Because if you want to be a winner there is no alternative: in the theatre of hurling combat, “it’s either kill or be killed.”

Second takeaway from Hegarty’s last big interview before Championship 2022: he didn’t hear Dónal Óg Cusack’s RTÉ critique that his February red card was “coming to him a while” because of his alleged “habit of flicking back with the hurley.”

But in any event, he couldn’t care less. That is all outside noise and all he worries about is what is said within John Kiely’s inner sanctum.

“I honestly don’t pay too much attention to what’s being said bar inside our own group by the management and players,” Hegarty said at yesterday’s Bord Gáis Energy launch of ‘The Gift of the GAAB’.

“People do send me on things 24/7 on WhatsApp; I hardly look at them. Look, people are entitled to their opinions. What he said is what he said, but I suppose the old phrase that nice guys win nothing is relevant.

“Like, we do play on the edge as a team … but I think you have to play on the edge. It’s either kill or be killed out there, in my opinion.

“I honestly couldn’t care less what anybody says about me, bar the people inside in our little circle. He’s entitled to his opinion; off he goes, I couldn’t care less.”

Be that as it may, Hegarty vehemently rejects any inference that he’s a dirty player.

“There’s a big difference between dirty and physical. There’s a bit of a grey area between the two, you know, but we do play a very physical brand of hurling,” the 27-year-old acknowledges.

“At times we play on the edge and at times you maybe go a little bit over the edge – and that’s why the referee is there to control it. I made a mistake in the Galway game, I went too far over the line … I got rightly sent off and that’s the way it is. It’s not going to stop me from playing on the edge.”

His red card, for a swipe at Galway’s Joseph Cooney, was “stupid” and left him embarrassed – but he has learned a big lesson and he’s glad it happened during the league as opposed to in a Munster SHC campaign that starts in Cork this Sunday.

Speaking of the league, Hegarty has come to view their stuttering form graph (three defeats, one draw and one facile last-day demolition of Offaly) as something of a blessing.

“I think we’re in a great place, to be honest with you, because we have learned so much,” he concludes.

The 6’5” powerhouse hasn’t missed a training session this year and feels far better than before last year’s championship.

The one caveat is that you never really know what to expect until throw-in, and their first two outings are against the rivals widely perceived as the biggest obstacles to a first ever Limerick three-in-a-row – Cork and Waterford.

Hegarty professes bemusement at comparisons to Brian Cody’s most successful Kilkenny team; Limerick don’t “shy away” from such complimentary narratives but he adds: “I think the great Kilkenny team is kind of an interesting comparison because I don’t necessarily agree with it.

“If I was one of those Kilkenny hurlers – Tommy Walsh, whoever it is with eight and nine All-Irelands – I’d be disappointed if I was them getting compared to our Limerick team because they have a lot more Celtic Crosses than we do, put it that way.

“So I think that comparison isn’t really one that stands at the moment. We are an extremely driven team. We want to win everything.”

Hegarty is keen to stress he’s “not breaking ranks here with the GPA” by speaking – in his role as a Bord Gáis ambassador – in the midst of the current player expenses impasse.

“I’ve signed a contract with Bord Gáis pre any breakdown in relations between the GPA and the GAA,” he explains.

“They obviously understand what’s going on between the GPA and GAA and it was my own decision to be here this morning. There was no pressure put on by either side. As I said, I’m going to honour the contract.”

The Limerick squad are “very lucky” that they get paid all expenses due, but the current dispute “needs to be resolved” and “players need to be looked after, it’s as simple as that.”

Hegarty is even more emphatic when asked about the prospect that three of his younger team-mates – Colin Coughlan, Cathal O’Neill and Adam English – would be ineligible for Limerick’s next U-20 fixture (against Cork on Wednesday week) if they see game-time for the seniors (also against Cork) this Sunday.

“The worst rule I have ever heard in my life, in the GAA,” Hegarty fumes. “Honestly, I think it’s a disgrace.”

Harking back to when Cian Lynch doubled up for Limerick at senior and U-21 level in 2015, he expands: “If Cian wasn’t able to play U-21 with us that year, we probably wouldn’t have won the U-21 championship. Three-quarters of the squad in that 2015 U-21 team were brought into the senior panel the next year because we won the All-Ireland. We beat Tipp in the first round by a point or two. If Cian doesn’t play that game, we probably don’t progress … it would be interesting to know where all those lads are now. Like, I definitely wouldn’t be on a senior county panel now only for the success we had in 2015 with the U-21 team.”

Instead, Hegarty has three All-Irelands, two All-Stars and one Hurler of the Year – from 2020 – to his name. And he’s still not satisfied.

He loves the round-robin provincial format derailed by Covid in the past two years, while recognising the danger that if Limerick fail to perform against Cork and Waterford, just six days apart, they could on the brink of elimination before they know it.

First up Cork: Hegarty identifies their speed and ball-carrying ability, recalling how they “ran riot” in their league clash (when he was suspended). “You can talk about what happened last year in the All-Ireland final as long as you want, but we know the challenge they’re going to bring,” he warns. “They bring so much energy. You’ve to be constantly on edge and concentrating against them because they’re so dangerous.”

As for Waterford, they are “extremely hard to play against” while their form in capturing the league was “absolutely superb” but scarcely a surprise. “It’s not as if they’ve come out of the woodwork this year,” Hegarty stresses.

“Limerick could be out of the championship on Saturday week pretty much. If things don’t go right for us on Sunday and the following Saturday, you could be there or thereabouts or you could be in a really difficult position,” he accepts.

“I think the group format is brilliant because there are absolutely no excuses at the end.”

Last word?

“I think we’re as hungry as ever,” he says. “If people were allowed to come in and watch our training sessions, nobody would question our hunger, I’ll tell you that much. We have been back since the third of January and we have put down an unbelievably tough couple of months’ training.

“You saw in the league, we weren’t where we needed to be. But at the end of the day, the common goal is the championship and we are right and ready to go.”