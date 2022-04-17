‘It’s disappointing that we’re penalising our best players’ – Limerick boss John Kiely hits out at U20 rule

Limerick's John Kiely has said managers needed to be trusted on issues of player welfare as he expressed disappointment in Cathal O'Neill's unavailability for the county's Munster U-20 hurling match with Cork on Wednesday night.

O'Neill's introduction of the seniors earlier today precludes him by rule from playing with the U-20s again unless the seniors make their exit from the championship prior to the conclusion of the U-20 championship.

That's a most unlikely scenario given Limerick's 11-point win over Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh which puts them in a strong position to make the play-offs at the very least by the time the U-20 championship concludes.

Effectively O'Neill's interest in the U-20 championship is over.

“It’s disappointing that we’re penalising our best players," said Kiely. "We could make this work. Managements could make this work in the modern era. We monitor their loads for everything they do. If they go to the gym or they’re with the U-20s. We can make these things work," he re-iterated.

"It’s a pity they’ve gone down this route because I don’t believe it’s the issue of burnout. These players, we look after. If Cathal was playing Wednesday night he wouldn’t be training with us on Tuesday night, clearly.

"He’d be rested until then and he came on today and played 10, 15 minutes. There’s no reason he couldn’t play on Wednesday night and at the same time not be put in danger of further injury”.

Carthach Daly is also unavailable for Waterford after making his debut for the seniors against Tipperary, ahead of their U-20 match against Kerry on Wednesday night.

Kiely expressed satisfaction with the champions performance, particularly their work-rate, but still saw room for improvement ahead of Waterford on Saturday night in the Gaelic Grounds.

"They managed to generate a huge amount of energy onto the pitch and to get that energy exerted on the ball a lot," he said.

"I think that was the key piece, really, so very happy about that aspect of it. Seventeen wides, shooting efficiency would be something we’d be disappointed with. There were one or two line breaks that I wouldn’t be happy with either but they were of our own making as opposed to Cork’s making," he added.