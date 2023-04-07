‘It’s Derek’s time now’ – Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody ready for life after Brian

Eoin Cody spent the first three years of his Kilkenny career under Brian Cody. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche

Eoin Cody spent three seasons under the watch of his legendary namesake. The word of Brian Cody was gospel. And then, just like that, he was gone … but clearly not forgotten.