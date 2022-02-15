‘It’s been a brilliant two years but without the fairytale ending’ – Ballyhale boss James O’Connor confirms departure

James O'Connor has confirmed his departure as manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks after a "brilliant two years" ended in heart-break as their All-Ireland club hurling hat-trick went up in smoke at the hands of Ballygunner last weekend.

O'Connor, a native of Lismore in Waterford, had big shoes to fill when succeeding the legendary Henry Shefflin as Ballyhale boss after the three-time Hurler of the Year led his native club to successive All-Ireland titles in 2019 and 2020.

That extraordinary winning run continued under O'Connor's watch, however, as he led them to the 2020 Kilkenny SHC title with Covid denying them a chance to head in search of a treble until the following season.

Another Kilkenny crown was secured last autumn and they followed that up with a Leinster title pre-Christmas before a TJ Reid-inspired comeback saw them oust St Thomas' to book their All-Ireland final place in dramatic circumstances.

Ballyhale were aiming to go unbeaten in 30 successive championship games when they met Waterford's Ballygunner last Saturday in Croke Park and they were in pole position to do so before a blockbuster finale.

Harry Ruddle broke Ballyhale hearts when surging forward before firing a shot to the net in the dying seconds as O'Connor's hugely successful reign ended "without the fairytale ending" for his side.

"It's been a brilliant two years which I will never forget, but unfortunately without the fairytale ending," O'Connor told the Irish Independent.

O'Connor is sure to be sought after by many having relinquished the Ballyhale reins while the Kilkenny kingpins must now start the hunt for his replacement as they bid to bounce back and secure a ninth All-Ireland crown.