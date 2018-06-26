Sport Hurling

'It's an absolute disgrace' - Kildare hurling boss fumes over 'neutral venue' for promotion/relegation playoff

Kildare manager Joe Quaid and James Burke of Kildare celebrate following the Christy Ring Cup Final match between London and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Kildare hurling boss Joe Quaid has voiced his frustration that the GAA have fixed his side's Joe McDonagh Cup promotion relegation playoff for Armagh on Saturday.

The Lilywhites enjoyed one of the biggest days in the county's hurling history on Saturday when they comprehensively beat London at Croke Park to land the Christy Ring Cup title.

Kildare will play Antrim for the right to take part in the Joe McDonagh in 2019 but Quaid is unhappy that the games has been fixed for the Athetlic Ground in Armagh less than a week after Kildare's triumph at GAA headquarters.

Former All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Daly tweeted about the matter after hearing Colm O'Rourke speak about the ongoing row between Kildare and the GAA over fixing their 'home' game with Mayo in Croke Park.

"Great points made by Colm o Rourke as to why Kildare should not travel on @RTERadio1 , btw their hurlers getting a fair screwing too having to play In Armagh at 12.45 for promotion, 7 days after winning ‘ their ‘ all ireland. Surely could have been given a week if not automatic," he said.

Quaid responded: "It's an absolute disgrace on bith (sic) fronts Dalo.  But let's call a spade a spade here. Croke park do not want Antrim back down in the Christy Ring. Neutral venue?? Naas to Armagh 2 hrs 30 mins.  Belfast to Armagh 1 hour."

Online Editors

