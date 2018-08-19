Shane Dowling's dreams and the dreams of many Limerick people were realised at Croke Park this afternoon as they bridged the gap to the herpes of 1973 to claim the county's ninth ever All-Ireland crown.

'It's all I've ever wanted since I was a young fella' - Limerick goal hero Shane Dowling gives epic post-game interview

Dowling made headlines after the semi-final win over Cork when he pleaded with the Limerick fans to give the squad space to prepare for today's All-Ireland but he have a very different interview to Sky Sports today.

The Na Piarsaigh clubman, who came off the bench to score a crucial 67th minute goal, could hardly contain his joy at the final whistle after praying that Joe Canning's late free wouldn't force a replay.

"Anyone who knows me knows I'm not short for words. i just can't believe it. It's all I've ever wanted since I was a young fella and we eventually got there," he told Sky Sports.

"I don't know how many prayers I said when Joe sent in that last ball but I just can't believe it. It means the world to me and more so to my family and my friends and my club.

"You mention Liam Kennedy (a Na Piarsaigh stalwart who passed away last year), I would not be here if it wasn't for the likes of them people. I stood here three weeks ago and I pleaded with the fans to give us space to focus. I know say to the fans can you please go absolutely mental for the next couple of weeks.

On his famous goal, he said: "I dreamt of that numerous times before and for it to come true is just mad. I can't believe it."

