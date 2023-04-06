| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

‘It’s absolutely going to open that gate of dummy teams’ - Limerick hurler Tom Morrissey on GAA’s policy shift

Tom Morrissey Expand

Close

Tom Morrissey

Tom Morrissey

Tom Morrissey

Frank Roche Email

Limerick hurler Tom Morrissey believes the GAA’s new policy of releasing match-day squads to the public on the Friday before games will lead to an even greater proliferation of ‘dummy team’ announcements by inter-county managers.

County teams were already obliged to submit their championship match-day panels of 26 to Croke Park by 9am on Thursday mornings, but the decision to publish these squad lists the following afternoon has already sparked a critical reaction from managers.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy