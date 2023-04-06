‘It’s absolutely going to open that gate of dummy teams’ - Limerick hurler Tom Morrissey on GAA’s policy shift

Limerick hurler Tom Morrissey believes the GAA’s new policy of releasing match-day squads to the public on the Friday before games will lead to an even greater proliferation of ‘dummy team’ announcements by inter-county managers.

County teams were already obliged to submit their championship match-day panels of 26 to Croke Park by 9am on Thursday mornings, but the decision to publish these squad lists the following afternoon has already sparked a critical reaction from managers.

“We feel very strongly that the players should hear from the management before the team is announced to the public and the media,” Limerick boss John Kiely declared at yesterday’s Munster championship launch – and this view has now been roundly endorsed by Morrissey.

The prolific wing-forward even suggested that the move could be counter-productive.

“Well if anything, by making us announce the teams earlier, that's only going to increase that problem [of dummy teams],” Morrissey said at a press briefing today promoting Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

“If you think they're slow to give a real team on a Friday, or a Saturday morning, they're going to be even slower on a Friday morning … off the top of my head, I personally think managers would just put in any team sheet they can and they're going to announce their actual team in training on Friday evening anyway.

“I think it's going to absolutely open that gate of dummy teams and dummy squads and squads numbered in alphabetical order, things like that are going to happen. If a manager wants to announce his team on Friday, a manager is going to do that on Friday evening, he'll number it whichever way he wants.”

Echoing what his manager had already said, Morrissey argued that “it's a bit of respect for the players as well. It wouldn't be nice to be inside in work on a Friday morning and you're finding out the team like everyone else in the public, whether you're on or off.

“I suppose the manager deserves to be the one to tell the players. And you want to be around your team-mates, whether you get good news - you could be making your debut and it's always nice to get a few pats on the back and a few best wishes from your team-mates there and then, if you're making your first Championship start.

“Likewise, you could be going through a bad run of form and you might get dropped, and it's important to have the support of your team-mates and friends as well, just there in that moment of time rather than being isolated or alone in work and people asking you questions straight away.

“Personally, I've never had to find out the team through social media,” the two-time All Star added. “I'd find it very strange if it does come that way. I don't think it really should be the case. Hopefully, I'd like if the GAA could look and reconsider it because I don't think it's fair really on players.”