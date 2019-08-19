Tipperary defender Cathal Barrett has sympathy for Kilkenny star Richie Hogan after his All-Ireland final red card - but says that it was the correct decision as it was a 'head-high tackle'.

'It's a head-high tackle so it must be a red' - Cathal Barrett weighs in on controversial Richie Hogan red card

Tipperary ended up with a comprehensive 14-point win but there was just one point between the sides when referee James Owens flashed a red card after Hogan caught Barrett with an elbow by the touchline just before half time.

The Cats forward was shocked when he was given his marching orders but reflecting on the incident, Barrett says that while he didn't want to see Hogan sent off, a red card was probably the referee's only option.

"First and foremost, any man who steps on to the field deserves massive credit because the effort that lads put in, from Tipp, Kilkenny and every other county is unbelievable," Barrett told RTÉ Sport's Marty Morrissey.

"It's a full-time job playing hurling. It's very heartbreaking for someone to get sent off. It's not something I like to see myself. It's hard to know. It's a head-high tackle so it must be a red.

"I wouldn't have liked to see him go myself. It's the biggest day of the year. You're training nine months for it and it's kind of taken from you. It's not nice. It's disappointing for him."

Yesterday's win marked a glorious return to inter-county hurling for manager Liam Sheedy, whose last season on the touchline with Tipperary also ended in All-Ireland glory back in 2010. Barrett paid tribute to his manager following another successful campaign.

"He's the engine room of our dressing room really," the defender added.

"He just drives perfection. Liam will go to the ends of the the earth to get the bets out of you because he knows for him to be the best at what he does, he needs us to be the best at what we do. He's an all-rounder. There's no great recipe or anything; he just drives the standards. He's an unbelievable man.

"It's surreal. I don't think it's even hit home yet. Yesterday I didn't have any emotion. I don't know what happened, it was just very surreal."

