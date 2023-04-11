| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

breaking ‘It’s a farce’ – Leading hurling referee Fergal Horgan retires from inter-county game and delivers damning statement

Referee Fergal Horgan has retired Expand

Close

Referee Fergal Horgan has retired

Referee Fergal Horgan has retired

Referee Fergal Horgan has retired

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Leading hurling referee Fergal Horgan has retired from the inter-county game.

In a surprise development Horgan has confirmed that he will not be part of the championship panel for 2023.

Most Watched

Privacy