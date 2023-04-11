Leading hurling referee Fergal Horgan has retired from the inter-county game.

In a surprise development Horgan has confirmed that he will not be part of the championship panel for 2023.

The former Tipperary player is one of the most respected officials in the game and has refereed All-Ireland finals, in 2017 and 2020 and 2021.

In addition he has also refereed the 2017 and 2019 All-Ireland club finals and four All-Ireland hurling semi-finals.

Horgan has grown disillusioned with inter-county refereeing and gave a damning assessment of how, in his view, he was treated by Croke Park's Central Referees Appointments Committee.

He told Tipp Mid west FM that he was stepping away "due to a lack of appointments."

"I worked hard over the last few years and haven't got appointments from Croke Park which I thought I should have got. No one has the right to get any game," he conceded.

"Over the last two or three weeks, we have seen referees who have got appointments that didn't pass a fitness test that is not going down well in refereeing."

He claimed in the interview that Munster referees were not happy, generally, with their appointment numbers."We feel we are not getting a fair crack of the whip in Munster," he said.

"Referees are very uneasy. I'm one of the referees who has stepped away. It was a big decision for me. I know for a fact that a lot of referees in football and hurling are not happy with the way things are going. I can see why. Personally, I think it's a farce what is going on there. I can stand over that."

He said he had made his feelings known to the appointments committee but got no response, adding however that he did have communication from the GAA's referees manager Donal Smyth who did respond to one communication.

He also said he would encourage prospective referees to become involved.

"I did love refereeing. But I couldn't see why anyone would take up refereeing, unfortunately," he told Tipp Mid West FM.

I would personally say it to anyone who would ask me, no, definitely not. At the top level you get no support.

"I'm 100pc finished. I'm at ease now. I got no contact from Croke Park in the last few weeks and that just shows me where I stand in their community and my family comes first. I'm delighted to walk away with my achievements in tact but I would say to anyone that I'm disappointed with the way I was treated and I wouldn't recommend it (inter-county refereeing) to anybody.

"There is no support there for referees and I couldn't see why anybody would referee in the future. There is no one treated fairly," he said.

Horgan did not attend last week's fitness test in Dublin to clear the way for involvement in this year's panel but it was still felt that he would complete one prior to the start of the championship on the weekend after next.

There will be some surprise at Horgan's comments in relation to Munster referees, particularly in light of appointments for the bigger games especially.

Both All-Ireland semi-finals last year were refereed by Munster officials, Horgan himself who took charge of the Kilkenny/Clare game and Waterford's Thomas Walsh who was referee for the Limerick/Galway game the following day.

Cork's Colm Lyons refereed the 2022 All-Ireland final while Horgan took charge of the previous two in 2020 and 2021.

Horgan was also referee for the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Kilkenny with Wicklow's John Keenan given the Limerick/Waterford semi-final.

Horgan's appointment for a semi-final and final in the same year is not something that has happened often.

The current Central Referees Appointments Committee is in place since February 2021.