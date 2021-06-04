Limerick remind me of a married couple that have had their big day in the sun, enjoyed an unbelievable honeymoon and the excitement of planning their first child before being presented with different challenges in delivering their second born.

Things may look like they are on the rocks after a winless start to 2021 but people asking if the Treaty bubble is beginning to burst are wide of the mark, and there is no need for marriage counselling just yet as the one thing they have on their side is trust.

When interviewed throughout his five-year reign, it’s the one word that John Kiely keeps harping back to. There is total trust in one another and they need it now more than ever before as there is a big green bullseye on their back as reigning All-Ireland champions.

Everyone was rooting for them in 2018 when they made the breakthrough as the plucky underdogs but the opposite is the case now as they are the ones being hunted and Kiely will have his troops aware that a third Liam MacCarthy triumph will never be as smooth as the previous two.

It’s very difficult to sever that unbroken trust in a camp, though, and Kiely will be banging the drum about having complete faith in one another with this dip in form coming at the perfect time in many ways as their peak only needs to be scaled in July and August.

Their only focus is on delivering back-to-back for the first time in Limerick’s history and they are still finding their feet while experimenting with some new faces before upping the ante when the need arises.

No manager goes out to lose matches and Galway and Waterford really needed to take them down after big championship defeats last year but Limerick will flourish in the battles which await in the wide open spaces of Thurles and Croke Park.

That’s a far cry from Pearse Stadium or Walsh Park and their recent defeat to Waterford reminded me of when we met Kilkenny at home in the 2009 league coming off the back of that hammering in the All-Ireland final to the Cats the year before.

It was a big one for Davy Fitz to rebuild the mindset, it was his second year in charge and the first day experimenting with ‘Brick’ Walsh at centre-back. Brick was outstanding as we upset Kilkenny and it had a huge psychological benefit going into the summer.

A win over Cody’s Kilkenny then, just like Kiely’s Limerick now, is massive because they are rare, momentum-boosting victories and it was essential for Liam Cahill to get that monkey off Déise backs having fallen at their feet three times last year.

While Galway and Waterford are getting much-needed mental advantages, Kiely has a big principal’s stick lined up to beat his trusted lieutenants with and use it to good effect for likely clashes against those two big hitters later in the championship.

The row at the end of the Waterford game spoke volumes about where Limerick are at and I’d say behind closed doors they’re looking back at Clare in 1998 and saying that they have no interest in getting drawn into controversies and off-field drama.

They were a small bit stand-offish and saying, ‘This is only the league, we’re not getting drawn into anything’. If there was any striking in that incident, lads could have been looking at two or three months in the stands and they simply weren’t risking it.

I half admire them for not getting involved and while I loved to see the Waterford lads getting stuck in and backing each other up, it’s almost like Limerick were thinking, ‘We’re not going to get drawn into controversy that we don’t need.’

That could have escalated into something big very easily and all of a sudden you have a big hullabaloo in the media and lads having to go to Croke Park for disciplinary meetings and the eyes are taken off the ultimate prize for the year.

It was only upon reflection that I thought they actually did the right thing and after that big melee, Waterford were the ones that came out worst with Iarlaith Daly getting a retrospective one-match ban as Limerick kept their powder dry for a day of greater importance.

No win in three games might well become four as it could be more of the same against a flying Cork side this evening in the Gaelic Grounds, but this is a fixture that neither squad probably want on the eve of that huge Munster clash on July 3.

Kiely and Paul Kinnerk just want to get the Cork fixture out of the way and plough through another block of training, play in-house games and a few challenge matches to get primed for the Rebels when it matters.

Limerick deserve to be 11/8 for the All-Ireland as they are still hurling’s standard-bearers and the team that everyone has to beat come summer. What will really have helped Kiely is the diluted hype in media circles.

The focus on Wexford and Kilkenny, as well as Covid-gate, was a lovely distraction and it took them out from under the microscope after a tough few weeks with concentration solely on getting training under the belt.

Deep down, they’ll know that if they can hit 90 to 95pc of last year’s performances that such a high bar is unlikely to be scaled by others and they can deliver something special to etch their place in hurling folklore.

I listened with interest to Cian Lynch last Saturday morning on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM show and you could see by the way he spoke that this Limerick squad are grounded and totally focused on what they want to achieve while the going is good.

There’ll be no panic button pressed and maybe the media are getting too carried away considering their team selections in the games gone by as they experiment with just nine to 10 of the regulars and Kiely has done the same again for today’s clash.

There’s only one goal and that’s delivering back-to-back. With the trust and unity so strong in the group, when Limerick have their full complement on the pitch they’re still going to be so difficult to beat. It’ll take some short term pain for long-term gain.