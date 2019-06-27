'It’s a bit bittersweet' - Dublin captain Chris Crummey sees bright side despite missing out on Leinster final

Dublin hurling captain Chris Crummey admits now that celebrations after their victory over Galway in Parnell Park were "bittersweet" after he discovered Dublin hadn't secured a place in the Leinster final.

Kilkenny’s draw with Wexford not only consigned Galway to fourth place in Leinster and knocked the 2017 All-Ireland champions out of the race for Liam MacCarthy, it also meant Dublin finished third and put them into a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final with the winners of Sunday’s Joe McDonagh Cup final between Westmeath and Laois.

A victory for either team in Wexford Park would have seen Dublin into a first Leinster decider since 2014.

‘Before the Galway game, we viewed it as a Leinster semi-final: if we won it, we’d be in a Leinster final. If we lost it, we were out,” Crummey, who scored the 69th minute goal that granted Dublin their most significant Championship victory since 2013, revealed.

“So just after the final whistle, your initial thought is ‘yes, we’re in a Leinster final. Brilliant.’ And then, fifteen minutes later when you hear you’re not in a Leinster final, it’s a bit bittersweet.”

Crummey revealed that winning a Leinster title was one of Dublin’s primary aims for this season although also acknowledged that given the tightness of the group, things could have been much worse for Mattie Kenny's team.

“When there’s four teams on five points, would you take third? You would,” he stressed.

“Because you could be in Galway’s position. You could be out.

“But our goal was to win a Leinster. And the fact that we didn’t and we’re not there this weekend is disappointing. We would have loved to have been there. We’d have given ourselves a great chance in it.”

