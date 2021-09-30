‘It’s a big appointment’ – Cyril Farrell insists Galway must ‘pick the right person’ for hurling role

Galway hurling is now at a “crossroads” as it steps up the search for a manager, according to Cyril Farrell.

But the man who led his native Tribesmen to three All-Ireland titles in the 1980s is still adamant that, if county board chiefs make the right appointment, Galway can regroup from a demoralising 2021 and quickly become viable pretenders to Limerick’s throne again.

“I know the (county) championship is on and you’d love to have a person in place, but it’s important they pick the right person,” Farrell stressed.

“It’s funny, down here in Galway, last year we were being touted as the second team to Limerick; now we’re way down the list.

“But I can tell you, if they get organised, they’ll be there or thereabouts. It’s a matter of getting the right person in and getting the whole thing reorganised and back into shape.”

The county has been without a manager for the past four weeks, ever since Limerick native Shane O’Neill called time on his two-year reign, one that bottomed out with summer defeats to Dublin and Waterford.

Former boss Micheál Donoghue, who ended Galway’s 29-year Liam MacCarthy famine in 2017 only to step down two years ago, was widely presumed to be gearing up for a comeback . . . but he exited the race earlier this week.

That leaves a handful of local candidates – and one potential box-office ‘outsider’ in Davy Fitzgerald.

Deteriorating relations with some elements of the hierarchy were widely seen as a factor in Donoghue’s 2019 departure, and his latest withdrawal has intensified the pressure on Galway GAA chiefs.

Whereas there was “no official list given of what names were nominated or who they were interviewing or who was on the interview panel, everyone assumed that it was Micheál’s to take,” Farrell pointed out.

“It’s a crossroads and a big appointment,” he added. “They need to get it right. That’s why, to be fair, everyone was saying they’ve a championship on, why haven’t they a person in already? But you can’t do it that fast.

“If it goes wrong, it’s going to affect it for years. There’s a lot of talent around the place.”

Many of the current Galway group have been “there a long time” and the panel needs reinvigoration, he accepted. But even the addition of a few young players, and a new manager, can “get a buzz going” again.

“I keep saying, they’re looking at the U-20s but they should be searching a little bit from the 20-to-25 9 (age bracket). There’s a group there that is kind of lost and they’re good hurlers – and physically strong.

“Like, the U-20s now or U-17s, they’re not men yet, they’re only filling into their bodies. But there’s a group around that are developed.

“I can tell you, if the right guy gets in and gives confidence to some of these guys, they could fly. The guys themselves don’t even realise it.

“Get the right man, because the hurlers will come,” Farrell advised. “And whoever gets in, back them to the hilt, you have to do that.”