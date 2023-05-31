'It'll be an incredible occasion' - Ticket rush on for Munster final between Limerick and Clare at Gaelic Grounds

Former Clare hurling boss Cyril Lyons insists that the Gaelic Grounds is the right choice for this year's Munster SHC final, where the Banner face off against Limerick once again on Sunday week, June 11.

There was much surprise that Clare handed home advantage to a Limerick side seeking the first Munster SHC five-in-a-row in their history (and just the third overall), but Lyons is adamant that it makes perfect sense.

Lyons, who managed Clare to the 2002 All-Ireland SHC final, reckons that the Gaelic Grounds is "probably nearer for some Clare people than it is for some Limerick people", and he expects a cracking occasion.

"I don't know the rationale, but all I know is that since the end of March, early April, I'd say Clare people have been travelling every week, if not twice a week, supporting different teams," Lyons told Independent.ie.

"The U-17s are playing their eighth match now (in Sunday's All-Ireland MHC final against Galway), the U-20s had six matches, the seniors are playing their fifth match and Clare have been all over Munster so far, so maybe that was a consideration in it.

"For Clare people going down to Limerick, it's only down the road and it's probably nearer for some Clare people than it is for some Limerick people, so obviously there was consultation involved in making the decision.

"It'll be an incredible occasion, given the quality of the games this year and the Munster final last year was incredible. You'd be so proud to be a hurling follower and see that spectacle that was on display.

"Sunday week is set up for similar. The standard of the Munster championship this year has just been at a different level. We nearly expect every match to be a classic at this stage, it's been top-drawer."

A record 266,414 spectators went through the gates for this year's Munster round-robin - smashing the 2019 record by nearly 30,000 - and the race for tickets has well and truly started.

The Limerick city venue holds just under 45,000, so the sold-out signs are expected to be up well before Sunday week and Lyons hopes that Brian Lohan's Banner can spoil the Treaty party.

Clare defeated Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds in a round-robin epic at the end of April and the 1995 All-Ireland SHC winner feels that silverware is now next on their agenda after proving their worth in recent seasons.

"If you go on the results of the last two years, you can't say but otherwise (that they are in the top two or three teams in the country). Clare were the first team into last year's Munster final," the Ruan clubman said.

"They were the first team into this year's Munster final, even though most people didn't expect them to qualify either of the two years.

"The only thing missing is silverware and the players are worthy of it now. It just makes the build-up to Sunday week even more exciting."