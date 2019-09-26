'It would have broken my heart to walk away' - Davy Fitzgerald ends talk over future with new two-year Wexford term

The Sixmilebridge man, who led the county to their first Leinster senior title win in fifteen seasons this summer, finally confirmed his decision this evening to Wexford chairman, Derek Kent.

There had been suggestions of an imminent switch to Galway as replacement for All-Ireland winning manager, Micheal Donoghue.

But Fitzgerald has been categorical in his insistence that he has never spoken to another county board and was simply weighing up the logistical demands of continuing with what is, routinely, a thrice-weekly, six-hour round trip to Wexford training.

In three years, he brought Wexford from the second tier of National League hurling to a top four place in the game.

Speaking exclusively to Independent.ie, Fitzgerald made clear today that – contrary to speculation – he has not been considering other options.

"This was never about a choice between Wexford and another county," he insisted. "It would have broken my heart to walk away from these Wexford players and, in the end, I just couldn’t do that. The problem I’ve always had is that the journey to Wexford is an absolute killer.

"I was actually going to give up after two years only the players came to my house, appealing for me to give it another year."

That journey has long been a concern to Fitzgerald’s family and close friends in light of well-flagged health issues that involved him having to undergo a coronary procedure in the week of his final game as Clare manager in 2016.

But he has developed a uniquely deep bond with the current Wexford squad, many of whom drove in convoy to his home after last year’s championship, pleading for him to continue with them into 2019.

And that bond reaped rich dividends this summer, a superbly well-drilled Wexford beating Kilkenny in the Leinster final before losing a dramatic All-Ireland semi-final to eventual champions, Tipperary, by just two points.

Now he has committed to another two-year term in the hope of continuing that progress.

Fitzgerald’s managerial CV is without parallel in the country today, having won an All-Ireland with his native county in 2013 and a National League in 2016 as well as a Munster title with Waterford in 2010, having also guided that county to their first All-Ireland final in 45 years after Justin McCarthy’s sudden resignation in 2008.

Fitzgerald also coached Limerick Institute of Technology to a first ever Fitzgibbon Cup win in ’05, repeating the feat two years later.

Online Editors