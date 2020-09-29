'It would be playing on my mind' - Wexford hurler Joe O'Connor ultra-cautious amid Covid-19 threat

IT takes years of sacrifices to play for your county but inter-county players will have to be ultra-cautious and go above and beyond the call of duty over the coming months for championships to be completed, according to Wexford hurler Joe O'Connor.

O'Connor made a big impact during Wexford's League campaign earlier this year but given that he lives in Dublin while working as a secondary school teacher in Drogheda, and travels up and down for training, he falls into a high-risk category amid Covid-19.

The St Martin's clubman knows that he must be "a lot more careful" given the dangers involved between work, training and his base in the capital but he's more than happy to do whatever is needed to keep the show on the road.

"I had to get tested two weeks ago and we’ve already had a case in our school. I heard an ad the other day saying that you have to sacrifice some things to keep everything else," O'Connor said.

"I suppose the fact is that I’m probably an exception working in Louth, living in Dublin and training in Wexford so I probably do have to be a lot more careful with everything that’s going on, who I’m meeting, if I’m going out for food or meeting friends for a coffee.

"I have to be really careful about that. Éanna Martin is living in Kilkenny but other than him I’m probably the only person outside of Wexford so that would be playing on my mind because at the end of the day, it’s going to come back on you.

"Now the thing is it can happen to anybody but I definitely would be looking at limiting the amount of people I meet because of that."

O'Connor admits that last year's Leinster SHC triumph "feels like a lifetime ago" but he was surprised with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald's attitude during the Coronavirus as the fiery Clare native gave them "a lot of time to switch off", although that has changed since training resumed last week.

"I was expecting him to be fairly full-on and on top of things. It was actually grand, really. He did give us a lot of time to switch off. Obviously, everyone was doing their running and stuff but I was surprised that he let us off," O'Connor said.

"It was nice to switch off for a while. You can see that he has that bite back and obviously he was with Sixmilebridge on Sunday. He loves it – just lives for it, lives for it!"

O'Connor famously came off second best when he accidentally collided with Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy in the dying seconds of last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat – something he described as "not my finest hour" – but it's clear that he stays as busy off the pitch as he is on it.

He recently set up a mobile coffee shop (Divil’s Brew Coffee between Rosslare and Wexford town) which has taken off and he even employs his cousin and Wexford team-mate Rory O'Connor during the week.

Much like his business, it's onwards and upwards for O'Connor's career and he'll be hoping that the Model men hit the ground running when they meet Galway in the Leinster semi-final – under lights in a venue yet to be decided – on October 31.

Wexford Hurler Joe O’Connor availed of support from the GPA’s Player Development Programme in setting up his business, Divil’s Brew Coffee

Online Editors