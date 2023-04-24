‘It was upsetting, no-one playing the game should ever have to go through that’ - Ikem Ugwueru on racist abuse suffered by Lee Chin

CLARE footballer Ikem Ugwueru has spoken of his disgust at the racist abuse suffered by Lee Chin during a recent inter-county hurling challenge match – and hailed his Wexford teammates for their response to the slur.

The flashpoint, during a charity match against Tipperary in Carrick-on-Suir earlier this month, sparked nationwide condemnation.

Ugwueru, who was born in Dublin to Nigerian parents, believes Ireland is “getting better” in terms of becoming a more inclusive society.

But he conceded: “Obviously what happened to Lee was disappointing; it was upsetting, because no one playing the game should ever have to go through that.

“Like, you’re putting on your county’s jersey. You’re Irish, and you shouldn’t really be called anything other than that.

“Look, what happened to him was very, very bad. And his reaction from his teammates especially … that was top class. Getting behind him and showing that they’re there for their friend, their teammate, because they obviously know him off the pitch. And that’s how it should be everywhere.

“But look, that’s why I’m here today with SuperValu, with this inclusive and diversity campaign,” he added, speaking at a championship launch in Croke Park. “We’re just trying to battle this. And hopefully things will get better, but I’m all for this kind of campaign because it sheds light on it.”

Ugwueru, who initially concentrated on his rugby career with Shannon before switching focus to Gaelic football, came off the bench last Saturday to help Clare overcome Limerick and qualify for a Munster final date with Kerry on Sunday week.

Ireland’s growing multi-culturism is increasingly reflected on the sporting stage, and Ugwueru pinpointed the impact of rising athletics star Rhasidat Adeleke, as well as several GAA players who have excelled at inter-county level.

“Being black and Irish is a very big thing for us,” he explained. “Even Rhasidat, she’s doing unreal in Texas. That’s class – and she’s the first to do it, so fair play to her.

“You’ve fellas like Boidu Sayeh for Westmeath, Lee Chin for Wexford, Jemar Hall for Armagh … they’re doing massive things.

“I’m sure they realise it. Even if they don’t, they should know the big impact that they have. Like, they’re motivating me as well.

“They’ve done a lot for sports in Ireland. Even Chiedozie (Ogbene) for the men’s soccer team as well – it’s massive.”

The Munster CCC will meet on Tuesday evening to confirm a Munster final venue, amid calls from rank outsiders Clare that the game should be fixed for Ennis.

“That would be unreal, even for the day itself,” said Ugwueru. “Because if it’s on in the Gaelic Grounds, you would get a good crowd there but obviously the stadium wouldn’t be full. If it was on in Cusack Park, you probably would fill out that stadium and the atmosphere would be class.

“Obviously home advantage would be class for us, coming against Kerry … but look, wherever it’s played, we don’t mind. We’re just going to have our minds focussed on the game. We’re not going to let that distract us from anything. It’s a pitch at the end of the day and it’s a neutral venue, so we don’t mind.”