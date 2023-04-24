| 7.3°C Dublin

‘It was upsetting, no-one playing the game should ever have to go through that’ - Ikem Ugwueru on racist abuse suffered by Lee Chin

CLARE footballer Ikem Ugwueru has spoken of his disgust at the racist abuse suffered by Lee Chin during a recent inter-county hurling challenge match – and hailed his Wexford teammates for their response to the slur.

The flashpoint, during a charity match against Tipperary in Carrick-on-Suir earlier this month, sparked nationwide condemnation.

