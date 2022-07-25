The Sunday Game studio is going to look a very different place in 2023.

Joe Brolly had already left the building in 2019. Tomás Ó Sé swapped Montrose for the Faithful Fields at the end of 2021. Last Sunday marked the emotional retirement of Pat Spillane.

Now comes one final bombshell … Colm O’Rourke is to vacate a pundit’s seat first filled before most of Kerry’s newly minted All-Ireland medallists were born.

To clarify, there has been no big announcement from RTÉ. But there has been one from Meath GAA: its executive has recommended O’Rourke for ratification as the Royals’ new senior football manager.

Many GAA diehards may be aghast at the notion of All-Ireland finals in July, but another revolution has been unfolding before our eyes. The past fortnight must rank among the earliest – and craziest – outbreaks of managerial musical chairs.

Colm Bonnar sacked by Tipp. Liam Cahill quickly takes over, having just departed the Déise. A handful of football bosses quit while rumours circulate about Dessie Farrell’s future in the capital. The biggest earthquake of all: Brian Cody leaves Kilkenny.

For sheer impact, nothing will top the latter … but the looming ratification of O’Rourke comes a fascinating close second. Cody spent 24 years chasing silver and now leaves the stage at 68.

Yet O’Rourke will turn 65 at the end of August – and he has never previously managed a senior inter-county football team.

A massive gamble by the Royals? Yes and no. Every appointment comes with risk, but there are reasons why this might just work out for a slumbering giant that has suffered a decade of relentless torment at the hands of Dublin.

First up, we are talking of a bona fide legend. If Seán Boylan remains the godfather of Meath football, O’Rourke is the county’s next ‘made man’ – not merely for all he achieved in a marathon career but also because of his TV persona.

Of itself, this isn’t that important. But given all the negativity that has dogged Meath in recent years, the county badly needs a manager who can unite the various stakeholders.

We’ve seen how the Meath ladies footballers have captured the imagination of a fanbase beaten down by persistently deflating results from their flagship men’s team. All they need is a cause.

There was an air of rueful resignation even before Dublin routed Meath by 13 points back in May, as if they already viewed last year’s second-half fightback as a moral victory once-off.

Meath then lost to Clare in the qualifiers, prompting the end of Andy McEntee’s six-year tenure. Once upon a time, Royals would have been outraged at seeing their season ended by a county better known for its hurlers. But these are different times.

The social media abuse shipped by McEntee has no place in the GAA – but it is a sad reality of modern life. As a school principal, TV personality and decorated veteran, O’Rourke has seen it all and he’ll be walking into this role with his eyes wide open.

Can he dare to dream of closing that 13-point chasm between his beloved Meath and the Dubs? It’s a huge ask and he’ll need to surround himself with the best expertise available. Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan are coming on board as selectors, but O’Rourke must source an elite team of S&C, performance and (most crucially) football coaches – the first step for every serious contender.

O’Rourke’s name has been routinely linked with every Meath vacancy since Boylan departed in 2005 … if not now, it was never going to happen.

Let’s not forget, he has pedigree. He coached Ireland’s International Rules team to consecutive series victories in 1998 and ’99. He achieved ground-breaking success with St Pat’s Navan (in the All-Ireland colleges arena) and with his adopted Simonstown (breaking their Meath SFC duck with back-to-back titles).

Last month on the Sunday Game, when teased about his own potential candidacy, he engaged in a classic bout of deflection. “I’m very happy in club management and I have been for quite a while. I did actually go for the Meath job on three occasions in the past and even somebody as stupid as I am would get the hint that when you’re told ‘no’ on three occasions, that should put it to bed.”

Fourth time lucky.