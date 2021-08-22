KIERAN KINGSTON has admitted that trying to stop Limerick in today’s All-Ireland senior hurling final was akin to trying to hold back the tide with a bucket.

The Cork manager paid glowing tribute to John Kiely’s unstoppable champions after they blew away his charges by 16 points, thus becoming the first Limerick team in history to win back-to-back Liam MacCarthy titles.

“We haven’t analysed it much yet. Your first reaction is it’s all about Limerick, to be fair,” Kingston acknowledged.

“It’s huge, huge credit to Limerick; huge congratulations to Limerick. I said it at the press conference before the game, we were going up against a team that, in my view, were the best team I’ve seen since the great Kilkenny team.

“We know how good they are. Unlucky not to have four All-Irelands in a row – and we saw that there today.

“So, massive congratulations to Limerick. From our perspective, it was like trying to stop the tide with a bucket. Not a lot you could do, no matter what we tried – whether you go short, you go long. I think they were just at another level to Cork today, and we’ve got to be honest and say that.”

Kingston summed up the mood in the vanquished dressing-room, not surprisingly, with one pithy word: “Disappointed”.

He expanded: “Thirteen guys are playing in a first All-Ireland final today. We came up here today on the back of a lot of talk around Cork hurling … the minors winning last night, Noel Furlong and his team, for the first time in 20 years; and the U-20s having won the last two after 22 years of a break, which is great.

Read More

“Seeing us getting to the final was another bit of momentum, unexpectedly. But it’s really until we start performing at this level that we can say, ‘Yeah, Cork hurling is in a good place, it’s great to have underage titles, many counties have had them before’ … but it’s when you start winning at this level, it’s then we say, ‘Yeah, Cork are back.’”

On this evidence, they still have a journey left to travel.