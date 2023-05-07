‘It was just a bit of a back spasm’ – Henry Shefflin allays injury fears over Galway star Conor Whelan

Conor Whelan of Galway celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Leinster SHC win over Westmeath at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath — © SPORTSFILE

Galway manager Henry Shefflin has allayed concerns over the fitness of star attacker Conor Whelan, insisting his withdrawal at half time in the hammering of Westmeath was precautionary.

Shefflin revealed that Whelan suffered a back issue just before the interval. And with the Tribesmen in total control at that stage Whelan, who had helped himself to 3-1 including a ten minute hattrick, was called ashore.

“It was just a bit of a back spasm from just before half time so there was no point in risking it for the second half,” said Shefflin whose side led 4-16 to 0-7 at the short whistle.

Galway were far too strong for a depleted Westmeath team but it was a productive afternoon for the Tribesmen nonetheless.

Cathal Mannion clipped over four points and displayed a fantastic range of passing in just his second start of the year while Fintan Burke made his seasonal reappearance.

Conor Cooney also is close to a return after a back spasm and while Tom Monaghan is out for a longer period, Shefflin is pleased with the depth of his panel.

“The competition in the squad is fairly strong and getting some new players out for championship starts was important for us as well,” Shefflin said after his team won with 34 points to spare.

“That obviously has helped. But I will say, look, to be fair Westmeath have had two difficult weekends as well and their bodies ... do they have the resources and the panel and strength in depth of panel we have come week three? No is the answer.

"There is always that probability that was going to happen. But to be fair they got some lovely scores, Niall O’Brien was threatening all through and they played some nice hurling and got some lovely scores near the end and kept battling.

"But the attitude, work rate and desire from our lads was pretty good.”

Galway had 13 different scorers on the day and pulled 1-5 off the bench to see them take five points from a possible six from their first three games before they welcome Antrim to Salthill in a fortnight’s time.

“It’s just about working on making sure we continue to stay sharp and continue to keep improving.

"Because what we learned from last year’s championship was Kilkenny got better as the championship went on and they won the (Leinster) championship.

"So we know we have improvements to make but it is going to be a great opportunity to get 32, 33 lads on the field training andhave internal games, that’s important.”

Westmeath were without a number of key players including free taker Killian Doyle, Niall Mitchell, Jack Galvin and Darragh Egerton as the long season chipped away at their playing resources.

“One of the players said to me on Tuesday night that we started championship in January,” Westmeath manager Joe Fortune said.

“We can’t have phases. We needed to survive in division one to progress Westmeath hurling and we did that but it is taking its toll at the moment. I thought we were poor in the first half, we stood off Galway.

"The second half was a bit better but you are probably grabbing at percentages there, Galway are top three or four in the county and we are fighting on the flat of our back to survive in Liam MacCarthy and to stay in the Leinster championship.”

“To a man they tried hard. We picked up knocks after the Dublin game and that was hard to take but we have a week's break and I think we need it, psychologically and physically we need it.

"It’s a tough place to be Liam MacCarthy for Westmeath or Antrim, Laois, whoever it is.

"You are always seen as the team another team is going to cut loose on and we felt we let ourselves down in the first half with everything our tackling and aggression wasn’t there.”

Having survived in division one the likelihood is that Westmeath will take their championship survival fight to the final day. They welcome Antrim to Mullingar for what could be a shoot out for Liam MacCarthy status for 2024.

“I knew last October what this was going to be the easiest thing for me last year was to win Division Two, win the Kehoe cup keep them in Liam MacCathy and walk away.

“But I knew the challenge that was there and I didn’t want to step back from that and my job over the next few weeks is to make sure we put in a better performance against Wexford and the best performance of the year against Antrim.

“For ourselves it is tough to take when you concede six goals against Galway, but it is against Galway. If I offered the opportunity to the lads to go and play in division two or division three (instead) they wouldn’t take it.

"They’d want to be here. The message was to sign every kids jersey coming across the field because someone there thinks the world of Tommy Doyle whether they concede a goal or two or not and we’ll keep fighting.

“These boys won’t give up, I’ve no doubt about that and in three weeks’ time we’ll be ready to take on Antrim here.”