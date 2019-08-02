'It was all about exposing their pathetic egos' - Ger Loughnane slates Sunday Game 'muppets'

Former Clare boss Ger Loughnane has branded Donal Og Cusack and Derek McGrath as 'muppets' who used The Sunday Game to promote their own 'pathetic egos'.

The duo hit the headlines earlier this week when they passionately backed the use of the sweeper system in hurling, one deployed so often by McGrath during his time as Waterford manager.

Former Cork keeper Donal Og stated that criticism to tactical changes in hurling was down to the "last remnants of the British empire". And speaking on the RTE GAA podcast he defended the Sunday Game's analysis of last weekend's showcase hurling semi finals.

"If you do look at the show on Sunday night, we were on air for over 100 minutes and five minutes were probably taken up by those controversial pieces, if they must be called that, there was 25 minutes on each game, which is a lot from my experience, there were interviews and analysis," he said.

"Brendan's (Cummins) stuff was excellent, Derek (McGrath) was insightful as always and the piece on the change of structures around half-time, I thought that was a great catch. We did a fair piece around the refs, although I hear people weren't happy that we weren't bashing the refs as much as we should be.

"A lot of the focus, from what I hear, has been around the British comment."

One person who wasn't happy was Loughnane and he launched a scathing attack in his column in today's Irish Daily Star.

"It's true what Joe Brolly says. Stupid, confident people are taking over the world," wrote Loughnane.

"The whole thing was contrived, it didn't happen by chance. They just set up Des Cahill and nobody cried stop."

Loughnane argues that the panel should have focused on the pertinent talking points and how clever Davy Fitzgerald was in allowing players like Liam Ryan to bomb forward and cause problems for the Tipperary defence.

"So it became all about justifying themselves with both exposing their pathetic egos," continued Loughnane.

"McGrath was even crying about what someone had said about him on The Sunday Game three years ago and Cusack comically brought up British rule in Ireland.

"At that stage, the producer should have shoved both of them out the exit door and left the rest of the programme to the excellent Brendan Cummins.

"The magical weekend of hurling was nearly ruined by two eejits of megalomaniacs behaving like Statler and Waldorf on The Muppet Show."

