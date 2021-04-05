| 6.6°C Dublin

‘It was absolutely ferocious ... kill or be killed’

In the first of our new Monday series with GAA stars of yesteryear, John Power explains how he got another chance from Cody – and says his old boss should get one too

John Power in action for Kilkenny: "I'd enjoy it more carefree and the hair flying without the helmet, and you're out there to enjoy yourself. Like, there's a lot of pressure on players now. I know players always had pressure . . . but to a degree it was [pressure] to play reasonably well." Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
John Power in action for Kilkenny: &quot;I&rsquo;d enjoy it more carefree and the hair flying without the helmet, and you&rsquo;re out there to enjoy yourself. Like, there&rsquo;s a lot of pressure on players now. I know players always had pressure . . . but to a degree it was [pressure] to play reasonably well.&rdquo; Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

John Power in action for Kilkenny: "I’d enjoy it more carefree and the hair flying without the helmet, and you’re out there to enjoy yourself. Like, there’s a lot of pressure on players now. I know players always had pressure . . . but to a degree it was [pressure] to play reasonably well.” Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

John Power in action for Kilkenny: "I’d enjoy it more carefree and the hair flying without the helmet, and you’re out there to enjoy yourself. Like, there’s a lot of pressure on players now. I know players always had pressure . . . but to a degree it was [pressure] to play reasonably well.” Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Next Sunday, April 11, will be the 22nd anniversary of the day John Power knew he still had it.

At 33, the prodigal son of Kilkenny hurling was no young wannabe – but he hadn’t played for his county since 1997. And now, facing Wexford in the first match of his second coming, under a rookie manager called Brian Cody, an early litmus test like no other awaited.

“When I went back in training in ’99, I got no league game apart from the last game against Wexford in Nowlan Park. I played on Liam Dunne,” he recalls, “and myself and Dunne had great acquaintances that time. I knew I was back, and I knew it was in me to play after that game. And I think Brian did as well.”

