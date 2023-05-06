‘It was a roller coaster to look at’ – Tipp manager Liam Cahill sums up classic Cork clash

EVEN though Tipperary coughed up a five-point lead at the end of an epic clash with Cork, Premier manager Liam Cahill said he was delighted to secure an away point.

“Delighted to get something out of the game. I’d say it was a roller coaster to look at. It definitely was on the line anyway, trying to keep track of what was going on.

“An exciting game, a game with a lot of skill in it but also a lot of errors I suppose and that contributed to such drama. Very proud of how the Tipperary players responded to every sucker blow that came at them.

“Cork were exceptional as well; they never went away all day. We kicked on at certain stages and you could say we were nearly there. But really when you’re playing Cork, you’re never there.

“You have that feeling on the sideline that you could be hit with something. Look, when you give away four goals you probably don’t deserve to win a game either. Glad to get the draw and a point gained, that’s the way we’re thinking.”

On an evening when between them the two benches contributed 1-5 each, Cork boss Pat Ryan suggested it was a point gained as well.

“We’ve three points now, it’s in our own hands now whether we can get out of it. If we can get a positive result in Clare in two weeks’ time, we’ll be getting out of Munster then at that stage, I assume.

“It was a rip-roaring contest, in fairness. We probably would have taken a draw with 10, 15 minutes to go and we came back level and they got a great goal and our fellas showed great heart to come back and get another goal. It’s a positive for us but lots to work on as well.”

Ryan acknowledged Noel McGrath hurt Cork.

“It was hard to get our hands on him. He’s a top-class player and it’s not his first-time causing a team problems.

But he pointed out his side could have scored a hat-trick of early goals. “We got a great start, we could have got another two or three goals, really.”

Jason Forde and Robbie O’Flynn both had to leave the field with hamstring injuries while Cork’s Patrick Horgan’s 0-8 tally brought his championship tally at the top of the all-time championship scoreboard to within two points of the 600-point barrier (22-532).