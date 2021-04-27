Maurice Shanahan was dropped from the Waterford panel by Liam Cahill. Image credit: Sportsfile.

MAURICE Shanahan has revealed that being dropped from the Waterford panel in November 2019 “still hurts me to this day.”

Shanahan, who along with Noel Connors was immediately discarded by Liam Cahill after taking over as Deise manager, admitted he “tried to prove a point” with his subsequent club form for Lismore.

He hit 2-17 in a club championship match against Fourmilewater last August but remained out of favour with Cahill, as Waterford made an unlikely appearance in last year’s All-Ireland final.

“I got the phone call just saying I wasn’t wanted,” Shanahan, speaking as an ambassador for Pieta House, explained.

“That’s the call we got.

“When you get a call like that after being there 10 years, it’s hurtful.

“It did hurt me to be honest with you and it probably still hurts me to this day.

“But you just have to be a bigger man and move on from it.

“Because any manager as you seen when Derek (McGrath) came in, Derek got rid of five or six of the Waterford team as well, and Liam got rid of the two of us.”

In 2015, Shanahan revealed he had attempted to take his own life after struggling with deep depression.

The previous year, he took an overdose of medication and recalled texting his sister afterwards because he didn’t want his parents to find him dead in his bedroom.

Last year, within the space of six weeks, he got married but then lost his job of 13 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was with Iverk Produce for 13 years, supplying fruit and vegetables to hotels and restaurants. The whole lot closed. They just decided to close it down at the time. It’s still closed to this day.

“I was doing deliveries there in a van. You might start at five o’clock in the morning and you’d be finished around two or three every day.

“I loved doing it because you are kind of your own boss, going around to places, meeting people, chatting away with them, talking hurling, talking whatever really.”