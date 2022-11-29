'It is very exciting for the players' - Waterford star hails return of Davy Fitzgerald

Pauric Mahony feels Waterford’s players “haven’t been delivering enough” but insists Davy Fitzgerald’s appointment as manager is “exciting for all the players”.

Mahony’s Ballygunner will bid to retain the Munster club title this Saturday and after some initial conversations with Fitzgerald about 2023, the new manager has “left the Ballygunner lads completely alone.”

“I have had some good conversations with him about next year,” Mahony explained.

“It’s really exciting for the players in Waterford at the moment. I don’t know if there’s a point to prove but it feels like that – that as players and individuals we haven’t been delivering enough for Waterford.”

Waterford have been without a Munster title since 2010, when Fitzgerald took them to provincial honours in his first stint in charge.

In 2008, he took a struggling Déise team to an All-Ireland final, despite only taking over mid-season, while success subsequently followed Fitzgerald back to Clare and, more recently, Wexford.

“He’s brought success wherever he’s gone,” said Mahony.