‘It is so exciting to be a young Gaelic games player at the top level, club or county’ - Chrissy McKaigue

In March 2018, Chrissy McKaigue was already wondering if he could keep the whole show on the road as a man who played football and hurling for club and county.

His mood was unlikely to have been helped a few weeks later. Having returned to Derry action after the All-Ireland semi-final defeat with Slaughtneil to Nemo Rangers, they slumped to a loss to Sligo, consigning them to Division 4 football.

At his peak, McKaigue was going to be facing the likes of London, Leitrim and Carlow.

“There’s a great, almost romanticism based around the dual component, but going forward, it’s actually very difficult to maintain and sustain,” he warned.

“Perhaps going forward next year, we are going to have to look at how we can do things a little bit more efficiently.”

Four-and-a-half years on, he is now 33. While he might have expected an All-Ireland in one code or the other, he is now an Ulster Championship-winning captain in football and, at 33, one of the oldest first-time All-Stars.

And still, he keeps trucking along, swapping the football gloves for his hurl and back again.

Last weekend, McKaigue paid a visit to the Donegal U-17 team as they trained in Creeslough. At the other end of the scale, his message to them was that they have to embrace everything about their sporting culture.

“I said, ‘I wish I was your lads’ age,’” he says. “Because the reality is, the way Gaelic games is going now, the opportunities, the professionalism, the coaching, the organisation, the media coverage, it is so exciting to be a young Gaelic games player at the top level, club or county.”

A conversation about how Mickey Harte was rumoured to be in line to take Slaughtneil’s footballers broadens into a general chat about how high the standards are climbing in the club game.

Far from seeing this as a problem, it’s something he has given rigorous thought to.

“To me, there has to be a wee bit of give and take, but from when I started my senior career at 17 to 33 now, the standards, the professionalism within the association and the coaching ranks, the playing, the preparation, has gone up 10-fold,” he states.

“I think that is so exciting. None of us are talking about creating a professional template in terms of getting paid or anything else. But what is so wrong within amateur confines of making things the best we possibly can?

“I understand time management for players and managers has become an issue. But the reality is that we all have the choice to play or not to play. You have to find a bit of common sense here and there. But talk to any player or manager and they want to increase the standard, they want to give the time because it is a massive part of their passion and interest.”

Having been beaten by Glen in the last two Derry football finals, it’s not too much of a leap to say that Slaughtneil – who gave eventual winners Ballygunner a game of it last year in the All-Ireland semi-final – are closer to an All-Ireland title in hurling than football.

“We have put a lot of work into our club over the last 20 years and it is no coincidence that we are now going for our third Ulster crown in a row. That’s not something we take lightly,” says McKaigue.

“We feel we are an improving team. Mickey McShane has been quoted regularly as saying this is his strongest-ever panel and I would agree with that. That doesn’t determine success or guarantee success, far from it. But there is also another squad at minor level who are going to add to our senior group in the coming years.

“It’s exciting for all of us. I am certainly closer to the end of my playing days than the beginning and we are always conscious of leaving the set-up in a better position than how we found it. I would be extremely optimistic for Slaughtneil hurling over the years to come. Right now, we would have aspirations of becoming one of the best sides in the country, absolutely.

“We are just up against an incredibly well-oiled machine in Glen, Maghera at the minute. There’s a reason why they are among the favourites for the All-Ireland, too,” he says.

For now, it’s an Ulster final against Dunloy, this pairing emerging to become the biggest show in Ulster hurling.

“The first thing you have to be grateful for is the current situation. I have never seen more media coverage around an Ulster club hurling final than this year currently,” he states.

“And to me, that speaks volumes for Dunloy and Slaughtneil in terms of what they are bringing to the table, as that can only bode well for Ulster hurling. As we both know, it needs all the positivity in terms of media coverage and publicity it can possibly garner. From what I see at the minute, Ulster hurling is still not getting the full support it possibly could. Hopefully, tomorrow is a spectacle. That can only entice more people.”