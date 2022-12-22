‘It is hard going, three years non-stop at the level Liam was asking’ – Pat Bennett expects Déise to rise again

Pat Bennett: 'You have to realise Waterford were at it three years non-stop. It is hard going.' Photo: Sportsfile

The consensus is that Waterford’s 2022 campaign will be consigned to a dark corner, never to be spoken of again, but former Déise selector Pat Bennett is having none of it and he is adamant that rumours of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.

“Everybody keeps saying Waterford had a bad season, I don’t see it. They had a bad day. They beat Tipp playing poorly, were okay against Limerick and lost to Cork by six points playing poorly. If they had beaten Cork, they would be in the championship,” he says ahead of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

“And it probably would have been a different ball game, but they lost. All of a sudden, it was game over. Cork weren’t going to get caught. So, they were always going to beat Tipperary. I think Waterford had it in the back of their heads, going to Clare thinking, ‘We are done here’.”

Much water has passed under the Déise bridge since with Liam Cahill, who led them to the 2020 All-Ireland SHC final, departing before taking the reins in his native Tipp but Bennett insists that Waterford cannot become a bad team overnight.

Having closely followed the fortunes of his three sons – Kieran, Stephen and Shane – Bennett is adamant that securing the county’s fourth league triumph in April cannot deem the season a failure despite a disappointing summer and he expects that there will be a big kick in them ahead of 2023.

“You have to realise they were at it three years non-stop. It is hard going, three years non-stop at the level Liam was asking of them. Physically, every which way. I just think they hit a barrier at that stage and once they lost to Cork, it went flat,” he adds.

“Up to that, they won a National League. We have only won four of them. I was at all their games. I know the story with them. I just think, it wasn’t as bad as people say.

“They don’t go away. Tadhg de Búrca, Jamie Barron, they don’t become bad hurlers overnight. You have a bad day. Look at the World Cup, Brazil are they bad?

“They are not, but they got beaten. Some teams go out and get beaten 6-0 and the next day, they come back. Not a bad side, they had a bad day. Cork were up for it more and the lads got caught.

​“What was brilliant was they could go away. They went to Boston for the summer or Australia and all things for three or four months.”

Bennett, who will be on the sideline as a coach/selector with Kerry under Stephen Molumphy again next season, expects an extended break from inter-county to leave Waterford champing at the bit with a familiar face back at the helm.

Bennett was at the coalface under Davy Fitzgerald during his first reign – including their 2008 All-Ireland final appearance just months after he took over from Justin McCarthy that summer – but he feels that Waterford are getting a ‘different animal’ of a manager this time around.

“Every manager has to be improving every year and changing every year. Davy is a totally different manager from 2008 to now. Different animal. To me, he is an unbelievable manager. I rate him very highly. Just he can do that, he can change it.

“He is not afraid to change it. Even from talking to him, if you are talking to him and say something, he never once would say, ‘No, forget that.’ It would be, ‘Let me think about it.’

“Then he would come back and say, ‘I might agree with it’ or, ‘Mightn’t agree with it’ but he would have the conversation. That is the sign of a good manager.”

Fitzgerald will only have one of the Bennett brothers available to him this year with 2020 All-Star Stephen still involved, while Kieran – currently living in Australia – and Shane, heading Down Under in February, are both taking time out to travel.

Bennett knows the way of the world and while he would love to have both still involved with the county, enjoying life and having no regrets is their first priority in his eyes.

“Kieran planned to go for a year or two, from talking to him he’ll probably be back in a year. Shane could be gone for three months, could be gone for a year. Look, they are young fellas they have to go to enjoy it,” the Ballysaggart clubman adds.

“Shane played minor for three years. Think about it, not just senior. We are an hour and 15 minutes from training. Shane was working as an electrician in Cork so what he would have to do, he went straight from minor into senior and U-20.

“He has been at it 10, 11 years. The problem is they do that kind of driving, get home 11.30 or 12. And up at 5.30 to go working in Cork. It is hard on 21-, 22-year-olds when all their friends are going drinking, they can’t go drinking. I get it. I do get it.

“I remember talking to a manager, he said, ‘We need to get Shane back’ and I said, ‘Number one, I am his father. I will back him whatever he does’. Do I want him to go back in?

“Of course I do. Shane loves the soccer. He is playing a lot of soccer and enjoying it. I think if you are playing sport and enjoying it, go do that.”