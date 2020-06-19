| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It felt like they were Galatasaray and we were Fenerbahce on the run' - The day Daly met Davy on home soil

The Six Days of Dalo: Day Four, 2012 All-Ireland SHC qualifier, Clare 1-16 Dublin 0-16

Anthony Daly congratulates Davy Fitzgerald after Clare's win over Dublin in 2012. Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Anthony Daly congratulates Davy Fitzgerald after Clare's win over Dublin in 2012. Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Anthony Daly congratulates Davy Fitzgerald after Clare's win over Dublin in 2012. Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Anthony Daly congratulates Davy Fitzgerald after Clare's win over Dublin in 2012. Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

THE weirdness of managing against Clare was as palpable as it was inevitable for Anthony Daly.

It wasn’t simply due to him wearing blue and navy, stalking the same line as someone in his old saffron and blue, although that was obviously part of it.

No, the most obvious source of awkwardness was his familiarity with the people involved.