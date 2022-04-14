‘It could take two or three years for this team to evolve’ – Tipp locked in a battle to find winning form

Apart from the loyalty card played, Liam Cahill surely made a decisive calculation when he weighed up an invitation to take over as Tipperary manager not long after the 2021 All-Ireland hurling championship had concluded.

The draw of home had to have been strong but still, in practical terms, he clearly arrived at the conclusion that the Waterford squad he had been cultivating in the previous two years offered his best prospect of silverware in the two years to follow.

Given his position as manager of Tipperary’s back-to-back All-Ireland-winning U-21/20 teams in 2018 and 2019, who else was better placed to make a call on the immediate projection of both senior teams?

That calculation, just a few months on, has already had some validation. Waterford are league champions and if there was any doubt as to who the No 1 contenders to Limerick’s undisputed dominance in the months ahead were, there’s none now. They’ve earned that over three seasons.

Tipperary, by contrast, are almost hurling’s forgotten team. At 12/1, they are distant fourth favourites for a Munster title. When has that happened last? Probably at some stage in those barren years between 1971 and 1987. But still enough hope, based on the talent they had, especially in the 1980s when Nickey English emerged, could always be summoned to keep the odds much shorter than that.

Even in 2007, the year prior to Liam Sheedy’s appointment as manager that triggered a strong thread of consistency since, they began that Munster Championship as 2/1 favourites, albeit based on a favourable draw that they ultimately couldn’t capitalise on.

Such long odds on a Tipp win in Munster have their source in the expectation that Limerick’s dominance will continue and that if they are to be displaced, Waterford will do the needful.

But 12/1 for Tipp? A team that were All-Ireland champions just three seasons ago, that led Limerick by 10 points at half-time in last year’s Munster final? That has the wellspring of those U-21/20 titles? Are they really that far off?

“The expectation in Tipperary for the team wouldn’t be great and the league match in Walsh Park a few weeks ago is probably behind that most,” said Eoin Kelly, Tipperary’s All-Ireland-winning captain in 2010.

That day Tipperary lost by 10, having conceded 10 points without reply down the home stretch as Waterford’s running game overwhelmed them.

Kelly still liked a lot about Tipperary, especially what their forwards produced in the first half, and feels it’s something to build on. There’s the potential for more pace to be integrated in the team than perhaps there has been for a start.

“I still don’t think they’ll win. But there’s a lot of pride in that dressing-room and a lot of brilliant individual talent – Noel McGrath, Jason Forde, Ronan Maher. Walsh Park has always been a difficult ask, whether it’s a minor or U-21 game in the past. I feel Tipperary will be in this game around the 60-minute mark, they’ll be competitive. And at that point they’ll be mindful of what happened the last day.

“If they can keep it to three or four points, it sets them up for the next day at home to Clare. Home venue in the first game in this format is important and Waterford have that.”

Kelly points to other deflationary facts – Brendan Maher has retired, Pádraic Maher is forced out of the game through injury while Seamie Callanan is out in the short term and John O’Dwyer has injury considerations that cautioned him to step aside for now. So much leadership and talent ebbed away.

On top of that, two of UL’s top Fitzgibbon Cup winners, Bryan O’Mara and Ciaran Connolly, have made themselves unavailable who Kelly, a member of Sheedy’s backroom team in recent years, believes could make an impact.

Colm Bonnar’s stated ambition was to assess the credentials of his squad during the league. As he pointed out with some justification earlier in the week, they won their first two games against Laois and Kilkenny, then changed the team, losing by a point to Dublin. If a league semi-final was truly their aim they’d have played it a little safer with team selection. By the end of the fifth game they had run 31 players.

For some, the flow of new championship faces has been slow in the county in recent years, but in mitigation, Sheedy had an All-Ireland winning side and that’s always hard to displace.

That said, the substitutes that were firefighters against Wexford in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final have yet to really take full flight as they edge towards their mid-20s.

Only Jake Morris has really nailed down a starting place. Of the others, Willie Connors has a long-term injury, Mark Kehoe got a start against Limerick in 2020 while Ger Browne has had to be happy picking up bits and pieces of championship games since.

Kehoe looks a likely starter on Sunday after a flourishing league where his power and pace manifested repeatedly.

Bonnar is almost certain to give debuts to Craig Morgan in defence and Conor Bowe in attack. A third championship debutant, James Quigley, has also made the right noises for selection at full-back through the league but a second debutant on that line might force a rethink.

For Kelly, there’s a pragmatism about where Tipperary hurling is, seeking solace in a performance rather than a result. But the aim, he says, must be to take their championship campaign down to a last game with Cork in Thurles on May 22 and lay it all on the line there.

“Those odds surprise me, I’d never have considered Tipperary that far back and they’re not, but expectation on Sunday and overall isn’t high. It could take two or three years for this team to evolve.”