'It became a complete and utter horror show' - John Mullane gives dejected assessment of Waterford's injury crisis

John Mullane described Waterford's loss to Clare as a 'complete and utter horror show' after his county suffered injuries to a number of key players in the Munster championship tie on Sunday.

Waterford fell to a 2-27 to 2-18 loss at Cusack Park, and the Déise find themselves contending with an extensive injury list ahead of their clash with Tipperary this weekend.

The opening loss leaves Waterford up against it in the championship, with games against Tipperary, Limerick and Cork still to come in the new round-robin Munster format. Mullane told The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, that Waterford would struggle to replace the injured players, and said the crisis threatened to derail their championship campaign.

"After 14 minutes they were 1-4 to 0-3 up, and then it just became a complete and utter horror show," Mullane said. "Tadhg de Burca was the first one to go off, followed by Darragh Fives, and then Barry Coughlan and Noel Connors.

"They're in a bit of a mess going into the weekend. They had plenty of cover up front, but it was the one area where if they picked up one or two injuries in defence it was going to be very telling. And they're after picking up massive injuries to massive players. "Particularly the way they structure their team with regards playing the sweeper, Tadhg de Burca is looking like he's going to be gone for the rest of the season. Last year, the lad who fell into that sweeper role was Darragh Fives, and it's looking like he's going to be gone for the remainder of the Munster championship.

"They're in a very peculiar place, its not looking good for the weekend."

