Is there a case for raising the green flag point value to four?

Shortly before last year’s hurling championship, Nicky English floated the idea of altering an old GAA rule, dating back a century and a quarter. Since 1896 a goal has been valued at three points, a fixed and stable currency. English is learned on hurling matters but not reactionary. He was putting it out there, a tease.

In his column in The Irish Times he suggested increasing the goal value to five points but added it might be best to wait and see. With the benefit of hindsight, we can take a look. The pattern was more comforting for the goal lover in 2021. None of the matches in the MacCarthy Cup race last year went without a goal blessing. From 19 matches the average goal tally per game was over three, or 3.1 to be more precise.

The previous season, the average over 17 matches was 2.4 goals per game. That season, delayed due to Covid until the end of the year, the All-Ireland champions Limerick failed to score a goal over four of their five matches. In the first of those they scored a head-spinning 36 points against Clare, the second highest points total ever in a championship match.

Limerick hurlers are at the game’s cutting edge and their success is all the affirmation and justification they need. They have built a successful formula in which goals are not that essential to winning All-Irelands without abandoning that weapon entirely. It’s there, the capability, if they need to call on it.

But while an exceptional team, they are not an exceptional case. A year before their All-Ireland breakthrough after 45 years, Galway machine-gunned Waterford with a volley of points to win the All-Ireland final, with no goal needed. When Galway scored 0-33 against Offaly in the 2017 Leinster championship it set a new points record for the championship. After scoring two goals in the Leinster quarter-final against Dublin they failed to score a goal over the remaining four matches.

And dizzier and dizzier it has become. A few weeks after Galway hit 0-33, Waterford created a new record with 35 points against Offaly in the qualifiers at Tullamore. Over the decades there has been a steady decline in goalscoring. Now points, many from distances once unheard of, are extending the boundaries of scoring achievement. When regaining the All-Ireland in 2020, Limerick twice reached or surpassed the 30-point mark. They scored more goals in last year’s campaign, averaging two a game, but in the All-Ireland final they fired over 32 points against Cork.

Calls for increasing the goal value are not new. In his most recent county convention report, the Dublin CEO John Costello suggested a rise to four in both codes. “The aim is simple,” he noted, “primarily to encourage attacking play and then perhaps, as a by-product, to increase entertainment levels. And that’s precisely what goals inject into a hurling point-fest — and equally a game of football.

“The only trouble, in recent years, is that the adrenaline rush of a goal can sometimes evaporate in a matter of minutes, as your opponent responds with a necklace of quick-fire points. This can be especially frustrating in a hurling game dominated by multiple frees from all manner of distances, even beyond 100 metres.”

He cited the Anthony Daly proposal that a team’s first goal stays at three points, but each one after is rewarded with four. Underpinning this thinking is a natural pining for goalscoring and the exhilarating high it creates. Look at it like this: From all of the wondrous point scoring achieved by Limerick in recent years, the goal by Aaron Gillane in the 2019 league final will outlast it in the memory.

The sometimes staggering scoring feats of last year’s league may be repeated and even surpassed during the new season, launching this weekend. Tony Kelly broke new ground for the competition with a 20-point bounty against Dublin in June, including 13 frees and a ’65. His team finished on 0-34. In Dublin’s match with Laois, Donal Burke scored 0-18, including 14 frees and a ’65. TJ Reid scored 1-18 against Wexford, 14 frees and a ’65 part of the mix.

The highest points score in a championship match was raised to 40, with Cork’s 1-40 to 0-20 win over Westmeath three years ago in Mullingar. The losing team hit a respectable total and had 19 wides. Conceding just one goal they still lost by 23 points. They set up to stop Cork scoring goals but it made no difference. In last year’s league in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Westmeath were trying to implement a more attacking game when they met Cork and conceded seven goals.

“I probably wouldn’t go as far as giving five points [for a goal],” says Shane O’Brien, who managed Westmeath for the last three years, and is now looking after the extended Dublin senior hurling panel. “But I certainly do think there is merit for the argument around getting four points for the goal, no question about it. In recent years you see 60-point tallies in some games, shoot-outs, and I think it [four-point goal] would help to encourage more creativity amongst forwards and, ultimately, spectators to go to see great scores and goals.

“We have a phenomenal game and I think it would just add to it and encourage coaches to create more goalscoring opportunities. The way the teams are setting up there is a lot of congestion in the middle third and a lot of shooting from distance. It would open the game up more perhaps. Even in rugby they increased the try score to five points.”

When Tommy Walsh started hurling for Kilkenny almost 20 years ago, he was listening to men mourning the decline of ground and overhead hurling. He doesn’t want to fall into that sentimental trap now. He is sceptical about making a change to the goal value or tinkering in general with rules. “There are always consequences we’ve never seen,” he says. “If you went five points for a goal they could double up on sweepers. You just don’t know.”

He loves watching the game now. “I was at the Kilkenny v Wexford Walsh Cup game in Wexford Park. Wexford were hitting a lot more direct ball to Conor McDonald inside, and it was a very exciting game to watch. You’ve got to deal with what’s there at present and move on and you hope the game will just change and adapt.

“But if you looked at Limerick last year, they were trying to do that [create goal chances] with Gillane, the lads were more isolated inside because the opposition was probably trying to take them on out the field. The difficulty with this Limerick team is if you mark Gillane, and the full-forward line out of it, the lads out the field, Cian Lynch and Gearóid Hegarty, will go to town. Try and man-mark them out the field like the All-Ireland final last year and the space opens up inside.”

Walsh is still hurling for his club Tullaoran. “When we won the county final in 1994, the score at half-time was 1-1 to 0-4. It finished 1-6 to 0-6. Now the All-Irelands weren’t a whole lot different back then. 'Twas definitely easier back then. My game was reading the game so the old game suited my style, judging where the ball was going to land and getting there first.”

Forced to retire prematurely with injuries, Darach Honan was an exceptional goalscorer. He is lukewarm on moving the value of the goal up to four or five points. But he references two areas which he feels the game could be improved by better rule enforcement and tweaking. The first is hand-passing where he speculates that 80 per cent could be illegal throws. The second is failure to enforce the steps rule. “Every player is taking six at least,” he says, two more than the legal limit. For him this makes the task of defending, and dealing with a possession-driven opposition, next to impossible.

He would, if he could, tweak the hand-pass rule so that the player has to switch hands. “It’s a possession game now. Some of the rules have aided that, and I think that they need tweaking. You are getting huge scoring games because a player can turn three times now and take a few steps again and still be allowed to play the ball. It leads to defenders not being able to commit as much as they would like to. The hand-passing rule as it stands is kind of unenforceable really. It is impossible to distinguish whether a ball is released fairly at all.

“I think those two things in terms of a team retaining possession just makes defending way harder. And impossible for a referee because there are so many hand-passes now in a game, I would say the majority are bordering on illegal. Some teams are throwing the ball all the time.

“The only way I could see a hand-pass could be properly legislated for is if you had to switch hands, throw it up with one hand and pass with the other. It is a bit too easy to offload it.”

One inter-county referee says the focus on both hand-passing and steps is constant but problematic with the intense physicality of modern hurling. “It’s like every year in the league, there is something that refs will pick up on more,” he said. “You probably will see a lot more hand-passing being blown now. I looked back at games when I got home and of course there are throws [I missed], they do it very, very quick. It’s hard to catch them all, especially when they are four or five lads around the group.

“The game has gone so fast and so physical, there is a lot more contact in the game now because lads are carrying it. Some are huge men and they have no issue taking it into a tackle. They might take a step or two [extra] going through it.”

Honan would also like a look at free taking, with many games becoming dead ball contests. Tommy Walsh talks of relatively recent times when teams had a few select “big hitters” who could land scores from distance, citing Seánie McMahon and Paul Flynn as examples. “But,” says Walsh, “the ordinary lad wasn’t scoring them. It’s there in the game now [more versatile shooting] but I wouldn’t change anything.”

Honan would consider it at least. “I think it should be looked at. At the moment anywhere 40 yards from your own goal and inwards is a scoreable free. The problem with that is if your corner forward is your free taker it can take a minute to jog out to take the free and the game is stopped for two minutes every time there’s a free awarded. I would like to see a trial where the player fouled takes the free. It would add a bit of drama and you would not have the games slowed down in the same way. You might argue it would encourage fouling in some cases, a fella who is not a free taker would get fouled more.

“If you miss a free at county level now it is very unusual. Pat Horgan is used to scoring from 30 metres from his own goal. That’s grand, except it takes him so long to get up from corner forward to take the free. It just slows the whole thing down.”

Honan still enjoys hurling as a spectacle, picking out the game between Cork and Clare last year as an example of what it can serve up when not too formulaic.

The physical conditioning and technical ability of players, along with better ball consistency and hurls which are lighter and have a sweeter contact, contribute to umpires having to work busy shifts. That white flag is the one they usually reach for and it is never long out of their hands.

Limerick’s 3-32 in the All-Ireland final last year created another record: the highest ever score in a final. The bar keeps rising. Where does it stop? The game’s scoring surge shows no sign of relenting.