Is there a case for raising the green flag point value to four?

Dermot Crowe

With long-range point scoring now commonplace, is there a case for increasing the value of the three-pointer?

Shane Kingston of Cork scores his side's goal during the 2021 All-Ireland final against Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Shortly before last year’s hurling championship, Nicky English floated the idea of altering an old GAA rule, dating back a century and a quarter. Since 1896 a goal has been valued at three points, a fixed and stable currency. English is learned on hurling matters but not reactionary. He was putting it out there, a tease.

In his column in The Irish Times he suggested increasing the goal value to five points but added it might be best to wait and see. With the benefit of hindsight, we can take a look. The pattern was more comforting for the goal lover in 2021. None of the matches in the MacCarthy Cup race last year went without a goal blessing. From 19 matches the average goal tally per game was over three, or 3.1 to be more precise.

