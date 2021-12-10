Inter-county return unlikely for Joe Canning as he joins Galway minor backroom team for 2022

An inter-county playing return looks unlikely for Joe Canning with the former Hurler of the Year set to be involved as part of the backroom team with the Galway minors for 2022.

Canning hung up his inter-county boots this summer after a glittering career with the Tribesmen which was highlighted by their 2017 All-Ireland SHC triumph – ending a 29-year famine with Liam MacCarthy coming back to the west.

The arrival of Henry Shefflin as Galway manager in late October had tongues wagging that the Kilkenny legend may coax Canning back into the fold, but that looks wide of the mark as his focus shifts to coaching.

"Jeez no, no, no, that's it now," Canning said of a possible Galway comeback when speaking exclusively to The Throw-In podcast in August. "If people know me kind of personally, I'm stubborn enough. If I say something, that's it and that's the way it is. There's no return from me I'm afraid, that's the way it is."

The playing door looks firmly shut for Canning now, but Tribe fans will be excited to see him involved with their minor hurlers for 2022 under new boss Fergal Healy, where he will work alongside Mark Kerins, Eamon Cleary and Padraig Duddy.

Healy replaced Brian Hanley – who is now Tribe U-20 boss – in the wake of their heavy All-Ireland minor final defeat to Cork in August and expectations will be high with Canning on board, especially given that they recently completed an All-Ireland minor four-in-a-row from 2017-2020.