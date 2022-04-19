Remove instinct from any sport and you’re left with a computer game. Remove it from hurling and you’re left with a bad computer game.

Football entered that territory some time ago and is now being joined by hurling where some of the codology that’s being served up as sophisticated tactics is laughable.

Still, it’s modern, so it must be regarded as good. To criticise it is to risk ridicule and accusations of being a dinosaur.

So what? Nonsense is nonsense in any era and slick TV graphics and buzzwords like ‘turnovers’, ‘offloads’, ‘hard yards’, ‘dropping into the pocket’ and so on won’t change that.

They are all borrowed from rugby, a sport where they actually mean something. We even have ‘rucks’ in hurling now, those ugly spectacles which usually end with either a throw-in or a player somehow getting possession and winning a free because he’s blocked on all sides.

The day is long gone when players tried to whip the sliotar out of those clusters with their hurleys. Now, it’s all about scrambling to get the ball in hand and firing out a pass, often a blatant throw.

Still, that’s what players are programmed to do, so don’t blame them.

Let’s get back to tactics and examples from last weekend of how daft some of them have become.

Exhibit A: Cork, playing with the wind on their home ground, get possession in the left half-back position. A flick of the wrist would drive the ball close to the Limerick goal, but instead it’s passed back to a colleague near the ‘D’. He handpasses to another colleague, who in turn, flicks it back.

The recipient goes forward but the whole movement has been so slow that Limerick are able to crowd in and, when the next handpass comes, they intercept. A quick transfer and Aaron Gillane is one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Goal.

Presumably, Cork were working off pre-ordained tactics which somehow held that it was better to try running the ball through the middle from their own half than deliver a quick strike. It was the ultimate in folly, especially against Limerick.

Kieran Kingston spoke afterwards of being caught by two sucker -punches (the goals) but, in reality, Cork’s tactics offered their unprotected chin which Limerick gleefully hit. It was all too easy.

Exhibit B: Kyle Hayes gets possession close enough to the sideline. The most basic defending would demand that he wasn’t allowed cut inside. But, without even having to move very fast, he skips around two defenders and meets no more before he fires to the net. Another Cork back stands in front of goal alongside a Limerick forward, rather than dashing out to challenge Hayes. It’s probably a zonal marking thing or some such spoof.

Exhibit C: After a poor start, Tipperary battled back quickly and rattled Waterford.

Leading by two points after 15 minutes and with the forwards really stretching the Waterford defence, they had a chance to launch another attack directly off a Brian Hogan puck-out. Presumably acting on instructions, and in line with the modern trend of going short with puck-outs, he flicked the ball to a colleague, who passed it to Barry Heffernan, who was still less than 50 metres from his own goal. Waterford converged, he was penalised for too many steps and Stephen Bennett pointed the free.

So instead of taking the contest to Waterford at the other end, Tipperary were fidgeting around close to their goal and conceded a point. Instinct had lost out to a tactics board, which let them down.

Exhibit D: Galway led Wexford by six points after 62 minutes. Best then to trust the shape and structure which had put them in such a strong position to see out the game. But no, they went into heavy defensive mode, inviting attack after attack. It was a calamitous error.

Wexford seized the chance, out-scoring them by 1-4 to 0-1 from there on. Indeed, if the game lasted another minute, Wexford would almost certainly have won.

It is, of course, always easy to be wise after the event, but those examples are part of a wider pattern where over-thinking the tactical side of the game is rampant.

Of course tactics have a role, but when they interfere with players’ natural flair and instincts they become counter-productive. It’s happening all the time now and hurling is poorer for it.

Tribe failing to deliver as favourites

Two questions about Galway hurlers: why is there such belief in them that they start as favourites so often, and why do they repeatedly fail to live up to the billing, as happened again last Saturday when held to a draw by Wexford after building up a substantial lead?

Played nine, won two; drew two; lost five – that’s their championship return as favourites in recent seasons.

One of the two wins was against Carlow, who they would always be expected to beat, so since overcoming Clare in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final replay, their only victory as favourites against top-nine opposition came against Wexford in 2020.

The defeats as favourites were against Limerick (2018), Dublin (2019-2021), Kilkenny (2020), and Waterford (2021), while the draws were against Wexford in 2019 and 2022. They won as outsiders against Kilkenny in 2019 and lost to Limerick as outsiders in 2020. There has been a lot of misplaced faith around them for quite some time now.

Different rules home and away?

The dictionary’s definition of a delay is ‘to make something happen at a later time than was originally planned’.

GAA rules aren’t big on strict definitions, preferring to out-source the responsibility to referees.

Tomas Ryan decided that Conor Cooney broke the rule which deems it an offence ‘to waste time by delaying a free puck or sideline puck’ as he lined up a scoreable shot late in the Galway-Wexford game last Saturday.

Cooney was over the ball for 11 seconds without striking it. Too long, said the referee, who cancelled the free. A few minutes later, Lee Chin composed himself for 17 seconds before slotting over Wexford’s equalising point. That was okay by the referee.

It’s that type of inconsistency that irritates everybody. How often do you see free-takers penalised for delaying the strike? What exactly is ‘too long’? It’s not specified and is instead left to the ref’s hunch. Note to free-takers: if you’re in the opposition’s ground, hurry up. If you’re the home team, take as long as you like.