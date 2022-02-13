Injury time Jason Forde point sees Tipp squeeze past Kilkenny in Thurles thriller

Martin Keoghan of Kilkenny keeps an eye on a dropping ball as he is tackled by James Quigley of Tipperary during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tipperary hurlers moved to the top of Division 1B with this thrilling if hard-earned defeat of old rivals Kilkenny before an engrossed Thurles crowd.

Jason Forde’s injury-time free – his tenth point of the day – gave new Tipp boss, Colm Bonnar, a huge morale boost given worries about recent form.

But the sense of two teams deep in a process of transition was reinforced by the general lack of flow to this game, both contestants struggling for coherent expression.

It certainly felt an eternity removed from the epochal championship collisions of ’09, ’10 and ’11 when they held the hurling world’s attention so profoundly.

Tipp started with the benefit of a strong wind blowing from the Killinan-end, but they seldom carried an inside attacking threat, Huw Lawlor protecting Eoin Murphy’s square with relative ease. At least that was the case until a disastrous 39th minute puckout from Murphy went straight to Denis Maher and the Thurles man put Jake Morris in for a fortuitous Tipperary goal.

That eased Colm Bonnar’s men 1-11 to 0-8 clear at the break, a mildly flattering margin given Kilkenny’s leakage of ten wides in that half.

Mostly, Tipp were happy to leave just Maher and Mark Kehoe inside, Morris given a roving role in the middle third where Forde was having a big impact with three points on the board from play by the mid-point.

The pick of the Kilkenny attack was Padraig Walsh, the Tullaroan man giving Seamus Kennedy plenty of trouble while Billy Ryan was having a terrific battle with Craig Morgan, the Kilruane man doing well to get to half-way without the concession of a score.

Kilkenny almost got a farcical goal on 24 minutes, Cathal Barrett over-cooking a flick back to his goalkeeper, the sliotar sailing over Brian Hogan’s head but – to much relief in the home crowd – drifting wide of the left-half post for a ‘65’, which Niall Brassil failed to convert.

That was the tenor of it then, two average teams producing no shortage of effort, but little apparent class beyond Morris’s gorgeous finish for that goal, the Nenagh man flicking one-handed past Murphy to give Tipp that six points half-time lead.

It was a moot point if it would be enough to get them home into that wind, but the elements seemed to calm in the second-half, allowing Tipp weather a Kikenny storm that reached its zenith when Ryan set up substitute, Tadhg O’Dwyer, for a 61st minute Kilkenny goal at the town-end.

Bonnar brought in the heavy artillery of Ronan Maher and Seamus Callanan to see the game out and it worked in the Cashel man’s favour, the home team just edging a titanic battle to raucous chants of “Tipp, Tipp, Tipp.”

Scorers:

Tipperary: J Forde 0-10 (0-5 frees), J Morris 1-2, B Heffernan 0-2, M Breen, G Browne, D Maher and P Cadell 0-1 each, B Hogan 0-1 free.

Kilkenny: J Donnelly 0-5 (0-4 frees), P Walsh 0-4, T O’Dwyer 1-0, W Walsh 0-2, M Carey, N Brassil, D Blanchfield, C Kenny, P Deegan, T Phelan and M Keoghan 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

TIPPERARY – Brian Hogan, C Barrett, J Quigley, C Morgan, D Quirke, S Kennedy, B Heffernan, A Flynn, M Breen, D McCormack, J Forde, G Browne, M Kehoe, D Maher, J Morris.

Subs: P Cadell for Breen (45 mins), R Maher for Browne (51 mins), S Callanan for D Maher (56 mins), P Flynn for Kehoe (67 mins), C Stakelum for McCormack (70 mins).

KILKENNY – E Murphy, M Butler, H Lawlor, E Cody, M Carey, N Brassil, D Blanchfield, C Kenny, P Deegan, R Leahy, P Walsh, T Phelan, B Ryan, M Keoghan, J Donnelly.

Subs: T Walsh for Cody (3 mins), W Walsh for Phelan (46 mins), T O’Dwyer for Leahy (57 mins), J Walsh for Donnelly (58 mins).

REF – L Gordon (Galway)