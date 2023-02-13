Influential Cork attacker Robbie O’Flynn ruled out for rest of hurling league

Robbie O’Flynn of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork boss Pat Ryan will be without influential attacker Robbie O’Flynn for the remainder of the league after dislocating his ankle in their opening-round victory over Limerick 10 days ago.

​Captain Seán O’Donoghue is another facing a short spell on the sidelines, while ace marksman Patrick Horgan and veteran defender Damien Cahalane were both ruled out of the Galway win last weekend with minor niggles.

“Robbie is out for six/seven weeks,” Ryan revealed. “Seán has got a dead leg, that’s two or three weeks, Patrick (Horga) and Damien Cahalane could have played, but there was no point starting them.

“Patrick has a bang, but no point starting him in a league match but delighted with his attitude last week and look, he’ll be good to go for Westmeath (on February 26).”