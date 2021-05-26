Clare County Board have backed hurling manager Brian Lohan in the controversy over two Clare players being named as close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The ‘close contacts’ row between Clare and Wexford has taken another twist after Dr Rose Fitzgerald, a public health specialist with HSE Mid-West, told Clare FM they did not identify the two Clare players as close contacts by reviewing any footage of the team’s match with Wexford.

After a number of positive cases in the Wexford panel following the sides’ meeting the previous weekend, Clare boss Brian Lohan claimed on Sunday that their camp had been “contacted by the HSE to say that two of the Wexford players had nominated two of our players as close contacts,”

This led to an angry response from the Wexford chairman Micheál Martin, who insisted that none of the county’s players had identified any Clare players by any means during the contact tracing process.

Martin had also said that last year, “public health officials viewed video footage and designated players close contacts on the back of that.”

Asked about the dispute earlier today, Dr Fitzgerald said, “In this department we don’t look at, or at least we haven’t been reviewing videos of matches, that I am aware of.

“In our experience we have seen transmission within the setting of playing sport, and when we get cases, each is assessed on its own merits. So it will be an interview with the cases and it will be a discussion about their contacts.

“The risk assessment will include the type of contact and the duration of contact, and we have to make a decision based on the information that we have, and it is particular to each individual case and the assessment that is done.”

On Monday, the GAA’s Director of Club, Games and Player Welfare, Fergal McGill revealed that the “assessment of the two Clare players as close contacts would have been based on a decision by the Midwest HSE,” a disclosure that appeared to put a full stop on the matter.

However, a further Clare statement followed yesterday stating that “the issue is how they were identified as close contacts.”

