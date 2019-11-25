In plain sight: Galway hurler Padraic Mannion witnesses miracles in Africa

"Black. White. Blue. Pink. White."

But she is still nervous, as if she cannot, literally, believe her eyes. Finally, her smile widens. Yes, Jamie Bockarie can see again.

Just over a week earlier, Jamie was totally blind. She was also totally blinded by the prevailing wisdom in her native town. She would never see again – that's what they all said. Her eyes were ‘spoiled'. She believed them too, convinced her pathetic, spoiled eyes would never work again. She would never see her children or her grandchildren again. She would live in the dark.

Against the odds, some force compelled her to sell her clothes, sneak out of her neighbourhood and make the 150-mile trip to a hospital in the town of Kenema she had been told could work miracles. Against the wishes of her friends and neighbours, she decided to have the operation she had heard so much about. "My faith made me come," she says. "Two years! I have been like this for two years – without vision."

Jamie's sister Fatimata has been with her every step of the way. "I feel so happy," she says. "Happy to see my sister now. I look at her . . . I am so happy."

Before darkness came, Jamie baked bread and cooked food to sell in Kailahun, in Sierra Leone's Eastern Province. Now, in this moment of personal triumph, Jamie's thoughts return to Kailahun, and to all those who had tried to take hope from her. They must know how wrong they were.

When she was blind, she left her phone in a charging booth but in a cruel exploitation of her disability, the battery was stolen, so she is loaned a phone now to call one of her sons. "I have regained my sight," she tells him. "You should go to the market to tell everyone about this – that I have regained my sight and no-one should be worried about me." She tells him he must come to Kenema to give Dr Sheriff a hug because he has done marvellous work. "Dr Sheriff is like a father to me, because what he has done is good."

As she speaks, Dr Lansane Sheriff has been circling the ward, removing bandages from two other women and a little girl. They too have had their sight restored following cataract surgery the previous day. This is one of the oldest known types of surgery. It has long been a common practice in Ireland and the developed world, yet it has been a very different story in many countries as poverty, superstition, fear and the power wielded by ‘healers' combined to devastating effect. What to us is a simple matter, is a traumatic life-changing event for millions of people.

Dr Sheriff's gentle and reassuring presence with his patients has been striking. He operates one day a week in Kenema's hospital, typically on between eight to 12 people, and on the other days he either sees those who manage to make it to his clinic or he goes out to more remote parts of the district to lead inspections of entire villages and to help those who are going ‘dark', encouraging them to come to Kenema.

One thing, though, you quickly learn about life in Sierra Leone is that hardship and tragedy are never far away – they creep up on you when you least expect it. Jamie has been in hospital for over a week with only Fatimata by her side, so, when she is asked if she is looking forward to seeing her children again – her daughter, and three sons – her expression changes. There is no direct answer to the question, until it emerges that her only daughter died just a few days earlier in childbirth. Her grandchild died too.

In Africa, 75pc of sight loss can be cured or even prevented. It is a slow learning curve, but from the very young to the very old, people are becoming more aware that diseases and illnesses which lead to blindness and greater suffering can be cured, so Yatta brought her five-year-old daughter Fatmata to Kenema Hospital for treatment Photography by Thomas Triebel

"When they were removing the bandages and I was crying, these were the things I was thinking about. Even when I go back I can't see my daughter because she is dead . . . and she is buried already." She stops for a moment, then begins to speak again: Crying won't bring my daughter back, she says, so I'm not going to cry tears because I have just got my eyes back.

Quiet revolution

Black, white, blue, pink . . . A group of visitors to the hospital have witnessed the emotion of the moment, and as Jamie became aware of their presence she thrilled in letting them know she could see them. They are from Sightsavers – from the local branch in the Sierra Leone capital, Freetown, and from the Irish office. There has been a quiet revolution in Sierra Leone in eye care and moments like this are a powerful tribute to the progress being made.

Sightsavers works in over 30 countries, protecting sight and, increasingly, fighting for disability rights, and has had a presence in Sierra Leone since the early 1960s. It is one of their success stories. In Africa, 75 per cent of sight loss can be cured or even prevented, and Jamie's story is a typical one. From the very young to the very old, people are becoming more aware that diseases and illnesses which lead to blindness and greater suffering can be cured. Blindness can be reversed. Better still it can be prevented.

River blindness was once widespread but over time treatment and awareness campaigns have helped to massively reduce the number of people infected by it in Sierra Leone, even if globally it is still a major problem. But trachoma, cataracts, the contagious disease known as Apollo and other diseases (referred to as neglected tropical diseases, or NTDs) are still prevalent.

The visit to Kenema is part of an intense week's work, taking in projects around Freetown, and the towns of Bo, Kenema and Makeni. Facilities are still a problem in helping to deliver eye care in Sierra Leone but it is now more common to see health professionals going from village to village to screen the population. Two years ago, Sightsavers received a five-year development grant from Irish Aid to support projects in four countries – Cameroon, Liberia, Senegal and Sierra Leone. Many of the eye care facilities in Sierra Leone have received financial assistance from Irish Aid. Sightsavers are also driving the training of more eye care specialists. There are only six ophthalmologists in the country; there is one optometrist, with two more in training.

"When you come out to the field, you see what has happened, what has changed, and you also see what are the issues that you need to take forward," says Nancy Smart, country director for the charity. "We've had quite a lot of eye health professionals trained but we still have gaps which we need to fill. But I feel fulfilled and happy to see that things are moving this way."

The week is also a baptism of fire for Padraic Mannion, who this year became a goodwill ambassador for Sightsavers. He has travelled to Sierra Leone to get first-hand experience of their work. Mannion is 26 years old and hurls for Galway. He has won an All-Ireland medal, two All Stars and has come within a whisker of being chosen by his peers as the hurler of the year. He is a teacher in St Cuan's College in east Galway and plays club hurling for Ahascragh-Fohenagh and football for Caltra.

Hurling has defined much of his life. He is the first to admit that he is utterly consumed by it. The demands now on an inter-county player with a top team are unrelenting. If you commit to the cause, you commit to dedicating your entire lifestyle to it as well. It's a bubble – and a recurring theme with many footballers and hurlers is how they quickly become assimilated into a way of thinking which pretty much curtails other aspects of their life.

He first thought about Africa when he was in college, watching as friends volunteered with various charities. It planted a seed, but there was always hurling. So when Ciara Smullen from Sightsavers, and a Galway hurling fan, came calling he jumped at the opportunity to get involved. And Jamie Bockaire will stay with him forever.

"She's going home now," he says. "She doesn't want to go back to her job as a cook, probably because of the smoke and the steam, so she's probably going back to very little. But the fact that she's going back to her village and proving everybody wrong is going to be very powerful in the future for anybody in that village that has any issue with their eyesight. So from that point of view, no poster or talk is going to be as powerful as her actually going back and showing everybody.

"There's probably a culture shift needed because in the past if you had a problem you probably just lived with it until you died but now people are coming to realise there are ways to help them and there's more funding there, and definitely more resources there from an eye care point of view and a medical point of view. But it probably takes a woman like that to go back to her village and show everybody that it can be done. That's probably the only way to really shift that culture. Bit by bit. It's not going to change overnight but that's definitely going to be a massive help."

As he travelled around Sierra Leone, Padraic Mannion gave tutorials on the game with the strange-looking stick, and even stranger-looking ball Photography by Thomas Triebel

Mannion is moved by her story. It took huge courage to make the journey to Kenema and even though Jamie can now see, the road home will be even tougher in the wake of the tragic deaths of her daughter and grandchild. Sierra Leone and its people, he feels, are the very embodiment of resilience.

Horrific disaster

Early on the morning of August 14, 2017, a man left his house on the outskirts of Freetown to get bread for his family. He never saw his family, or his house, again. As he walked to the shop he was rocked by a terrible explosion, like a bomb had just gone off. In fact, after days of heavy rain the side had literally fallen out of the mountain above the settlement he had just left. Over 1,000 people were buried beneath the mud, and over 3,000 more left homeless.

Tiangay Gondoe is the programme manager for Sightsavers in Sierra Leone and as we make our way out of Freetown, en route to Bo in the Southern District, she points to the gaping hole in the side of the mountain. She begins to tell us the story of the mudslide. "People died . . ." But her voice tails off, the memory of it is still too much.

This horrific disaster seems to encapsulate the history of Sierra Leone. The country was just recovering from the ferocious civil war which exposed the population to terror and brutality on a frightening scale and left over 50,000 dead when the Ebola virus ripped it apart again. These two events alone set the country's development back over 100 years according to many.

"The scenery, the landscape, the people are so friendly," says Padraic Mannion. "I was actually looking up the list of the most developed countries and Sierra Leone is sixth from the bottom, but you wouldn't think it to meet the people or talk to them, and how friendly they are.

"One of the doctors went into a lot of detail about the Ebola outbreak and he commented on how resilient the country was because of the way they came through it. He basically said they get knocked down but they keep getting back up. But you can know even by talking to people that they are resilient – they just come across that way. If there's little issues at all it doesn't faze them. It makes you think about what we complain about at home. Over here you just get on with it . . . it's definitely a huge characteristic that all the people have."

Sheku Koroma was one of the doctors on the frontline of the battle against Ebola. "We got our fair share of what Ebola looks like in West Africa and we don't want to see that no more . . . no, no more," he says. At its worst you went home from the hospital thankful if you did not have a fever. Some of his colleagues in the Connaught Hospital were not so lucky. "We are tough people. We laugh at it now, probably because we are descended from slaves. We never bow to anything."

Tiangay agrees. "Our people are constantly under some kind of pressure from things that happen around us. We are very resilient as well because with all these issues around us people still go about their business looking happy, not entirely, but they don't show it on their faces because there are hard times. People are really very happy, it's like they are just left with their faith, they say, ‘ok this is how we are going to be'."

Sierra Leone is a country of about seven-and-a-half million-people. It is bordered by Liberia and Guinea and is blessed with a stunning coastline and a lush and green landscape which becomes more and more beguiling as you travel out of the capital to other towns and villages. The tragedy is that it shouldn't be so poor and under-developed, as it is rich in natural resources and minerals.

Like Ireland, remnants of British rule are everywhere; and like Ireland, it is mostly reinforced through old buildings and place names like Regent, Grafton and Waterloo. Sierra Leone achieved independence in 1961 but it is only since the late '90s that it has settled into democracy. Civil war and disease has held the country back, but so too has corruption. There's a sense that Sierra Leone is only now finding its way, taking tentative steps to maybe one day being able to stand on its own two feet.

Tiangay is a passionate advocate for change and believes strongly that the next generation of Sierra Leoneans will be a force for good. For the first time, she is seeing a wider degree of anger, and a level of understanding about what has been happening in Sierra Leone. A lack of education in the past was as much a tool of oppression as it was a product of poverty and political ineptitude.

Padraic was struck by how children like Abdulai, who had his sight restored, had excellent hand-to-eye coordination Photography by Thomas Triebel

"We had independence 58 years ago and things never got better," she says. "We cannot expect it to get better in a year or two. It takes a while, but the systems that are being put in place now will help us change the narrative. Every time you want to [make] progress something brings you backwards."

Education, then, will be the key. There is a concerted effort to educate the population, and this has included attempts to introduce free education. She firmly believes the future of Sierra Leone will rest with the children of today, who she prays will grow up educated and determined to make their country great. They will be the most educated generation in the country's history.

Kadie Moore is the principal of a primary school in the Bombali district. Despite its remote location, there are 263 pupils in the school and Moore seems typical of the modern teacher in Sierra Leone – full of drive and passion. She too believes in the future. "I want to see children acquire what they are supposed to be at the end," she says. "I want to see children from this school that are carrying big titles; I want to see future leaders from this school. That is what I want to achieve."

Schools are showing leadership in society in many ways, but two in particular stand out. The first is eye screening, and the second is in moving the education system towards inclusivity.

It is commonplace now in most schools to have teachers trained to screen pupils for issues relating to their eyes – from basics like just having poor eyesight, to more serious problems like cataracts. The eyes, says Tiangay, are everything to children, so involving teachers is "a way of making sure that problems are identified early enough so that it doesn't get worse." Sightsavers have been at the heart of this initiative, funding the training of teachers and helping to spread the message of inclusive education for children with disabilities. It seems simple now, but it has required a seismic culture shift for people.

Francis James Sandi teaches in a school near the city of Bo and has been involved in screening children for the last five years. He explains: "We have no right as teachers to do anything on the eyes, we refer to the hospital. Signs like swelling of the eyes, if you see the child's eye swelling, you have to refer them. You make a note. If necessary contact the parents that with this problem we want to refer your child to the hospital because it is only with good eyesight that a very good learning will take place. And for a student to be clever is because the child can see what is on the blackboard, can read what is in the book. Without good eyesight there will not be any good learning."

If getting children and their families to think more about their eyes was a challenge, then addressing attitudes towards disabilities – including blindness – is a longer road to travel. Schools can be where prevailing prejudices are challenged as communities are encouraged to look in the mirror and change their thinking. Kadie Moore's school is involved in the inclusivity project and she openly admits she had to radically challenge her own perception of people with any type of disability.

"I never knew . . . in fact, I never knew that these people were important people to be very sincere and honest . . . I never knew. Well now I know that these people are very important people. Nobody knows how he or she ends. Some may not be born with this disability but you do not know how you end up. Like some of our parents, they were born strong but as it [time] goes by they become sick, they lose their power . . . they become physically challenged . . ."

It has been, she smiles, an eye-opener. She has known situations where families have ignored a child with disabilities, believing that child to be ‘useless'. "Now people have changed their mind and in fact they are sending their children to school because they never knew. They have not been including them; they have not been counting them; they saw them as inferior. In fact, they didn't want to know about them."

Kadie introduces Nandewa Karybo, whose young son Abdulai had been blind for four years but can now see again. She translates as Nandewa tells her story:

"She said Abdulai was not going to school. She did not give birth to him that way. We actually asked her to bring this child to school. When he came to school he had been hearing the voice of the teachers but he could not see the teacher standing in front of him. He cannot see anybody. You brought in this programme and you helped him. It was this programme that took him to Makeni for medication. So they went and did the operation on one of the eyes. She thanks God for this operation. He can now see with it. She said they promised that they will take care of the other eye. They will come and collect him again and take him for medication for the other eye. The one is now perfect.

"Now Abdulai has friends. Now he mixes. Abdulai can participate, can do everything with other friends in the age group. She said she is very much happy now that he has friends. Before now he was not playing because he was not seeing and he had no friends. But now he has friends in school. She said when she comes here she meets Abdulai playing with the other kids in the class."

As she speaks, Abdulai is in the yard just outside where Padraic is teaching him how to play hurling. After a wild swing or two, the youngster catches on very quickly and is soon striking the sliotar with impressive ease. Padraic has been giving tutorials in schools during his visit and he has seen how children seem to have excellent hand-eye co-ordination.

A few feet away, Abdulai's mother beams with pride. "I feel fine," she manages in English – and she starts clapping her hands.

Big stepping stone

There's always hurling. It is never far from his mind – even in Africa. Padraic has looked most at ease when showing children the skills of this peculiar ancient game. The teachers are as bemused by it as their pupils. "Hurling will improve the eyesight of the children," quips a teacher during one of Padraic's demos. Surrounded by several hundred children, Padraic is feeling the heat. "This is more pressure than taking a free in Croke Park," he jokes.

The chance to hit a sliotar, even casually, gives him reassurance. The truth is he feels conflicted because his mind has been drifting home, his thoughts turning to a very important game for his club which has been scheduled for a few days after he returns. Ahascragh-Fohenagh have to win the match to hold on to their status as a senior team in Galway. Reaching the senior grade was a huge achievement for the club in 2016 and he is desperate to stay there.

"You're kind of thinking that you shouldn't be thinking about the game too much when you're out here and you're seeing what people are going through, but the other side of it is that hurling is massively important to me," he says. "Like here, people's livelihoods, people's work, going to school, people's families – they are all really important to them and even talking to some of the kids they all love playing sport as well, playing soccer at lunchtime or whatever it is.

"I grew up with hurling being a massive part of me so I don't know any different, and the fact that it's a relegation game with my club . . . I was part of the team that got the club up to senior and to be honest I would be really disappointed if we went back down. In my own head, whenever I finish playing I want to leave the club in a better place and a massive part of that is staying senior. A big stepping stone to that is Saturday . . . I know I'm out here but it's still in the back of my mind."

Everything he has experienced has had a huge impact on him, but as a teacher the school visits stand out. "What really strikes you is how happy the kids are and even when you'd be driving past they'd all be waving. They work very hard away from school and they seem like they don't have it that easy but yet they're so happy and so strong and so tough . . . resilient is a word I've heard mentioned a good few times and that's definitely a very good word to describe them.

"The actual [school] buildings themselves are very basic but the teachers are so passionate about their job. To be honest, if you had to sit on the side of the road but have teachers that passionate the kids are still going to learn."

The picture in every school was the same: happy children following the tall Irishman around, wondering what he was going to do with the strange looking stick and even stranger looking ball. Their faces made it easy to forget that adversity is never far from their door. They look happy, we say to a teacher in one school. "They are hungry . . . but they are happy," he replies.

Put your faith in medicine

James Momoh Konneh is quite the character. At 73 years of age, he has seen it all. But his zest for life is unquenched. And since he got his sight back, he is like a man reborn. He is originally from the town of Zimmi in the Pujehun District, not far from the border with Liberia. "Some time back," he tells us, "my eyes begin to get dark gradually. I begin to lose sight, and I don't see well, and it came more and then I can't read."

James Momoh Konneh resisted pressure to go to a traditional healer when he began losing his sight. He had an operation on his eyes, and can now see his family clearly for the first time in years Photography by Thomas Triebel

He was urged to go to a local healer but he resisted and travelled instead to Bo, where he was able to stay with family while he received treatment, culminating in an operation in August. "When Dr Sandy say I've got to come home on that day – it was Friday – my wife, my children and grandchildren they went to welcome me and I recognised all of them. We came home laughing. I am so happy I can see clearly." He points around the room . . . "I see you clearly; I see my man clearly; I see my sis clearly; I see my brother clearly. All my visitors, I can see them clearly."

He sent a message back to Zimmi: Ignore healers and put your faith in medicine. "I say to them, traditional medicine was used a long time ago when there were no specialists. And we considered them [healers] because there was no way out. I say, I want you if someone sick to take [them] to the hospital. If you not able to go to Pujehun Hospital go to Bo. If you not got money you go, the doctor will help you. If you not got money get a way to reach them and explain your condition to them. If I go back to my village I will still continue to tell them, the world has changed. What makes you happy a long time ago does not make you happy today. Today is a different world.

"If you go to them and say make a sheep sacrifice, make a goat sacrifice, make a chicken sacrifice, and you do all that it's not cured, because they don't have the medicine to cure you."

People like James and Jamie, and the army of children going through the education system, are like emissaries because, as much as training eye care specialists has achieved, it is nothing in comparison to the impact these success stories are having in communities. Eyes – literally – are being opened.

Padraic Mannion's eyes have been opened too, although maybe they've been open all along. Why else would he be here? Before he travelled, he spoke to teammate Joe Canning about his work with Unicef but he tried not to have any preconceived notions about what he'd find in Sierra Leone, although as a teacher, he can't help himself making comparisons.

"I don't know does it sound the right thing to say, but growing up in Ireland is a very tough place to be too – mentally, maybe not physically like it is here, but definitely mentally it's a tough place to be growing up, with social media and everyone kind of being really self-conscious, whereas out here you're outside, if you're bored you just go and play. There's no phones, there's no Instagram, no Facebook. Mentally that is really healthy. Obviously though they go through a lot of physical hardship because all the children work in whatever family business they have. You'd just hope they'll make gains in some ways, that they won't lose that positivity that they have, and that resilience that they have.

"I'll be hoping to bring a more positive frame of mind to not just hurling but to my life in general. At home, there's so much going on, it's easy for us to get caught up in thinking about things that aren't really important just because there's so much going on, but I think it'll definitely have an influence on me. I'm not going to say I'll be a completely different person but it'll hopefully have a positive influence on me and make me appreciate the basics, and the necessities a bit more."

A few days later, six minutes of injury time had been played in the relegation play-off between Ahascragh-Fohenagh and Abbeyknockmoy, when Padraic's teammate Barry Farragher scored a point to earn his side a dramatic reprieve – a second chance to stay senior. In the replay, Padraic's younger brother Cathal stole the show, scoring 1-13 in a five-point win that kept the club in the senior grade.

There's always hurling . . .

Sightsavers is an Irish registered charity working to restore sight, prevent blindness and fight for disability rights in Sierra Leone and more than 30 countries in Africa and Southeast Asia. To find out more about their work see www.sightsavers.ie

