In Pictures: Stars from all walks of life arrive in Croke Park for All Ireland final

Independent.ie

The stars were out in force for today's All Ireland final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/in-pictures-stars-from-all-walks-of-life-arrive-in-croke-park-for-all-ireland-final-37230482.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37230491.ece/aee60/AUTOCROP/h342/gall2.jpg