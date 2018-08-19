Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny makes his way to Croke Park
In Pictures: Stars from all walks of life arrive in Croke Park for All Ireland final
The stars were out in force for today's All Ireland final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park.
With tickets proving next to impossible to get for many fans, those lucky enough to be in the stadium will see Limerick bridge a 45-year gap or Galway secure back-to-back titles, should the game be decided in 70 minutes.
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was pictured arriving sporting a beard while sports stars like Stephen Hunt, Dan Shanahan and former Limerick boss TJ Ryan were also in attendance.
19 August 2018; Comedian Tommy Tiernan and wife Yvonne arrive for the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Businessman JP McManus and wife Noreen arrive for the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Hunt arrives at Croke Park prior to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Former Waterford player Dan Shanahan arrives at Croke Park prior to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny makes his way to Croke Park prior to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; 1973 All-Ireland winner with Limerick Pat Hartigan ahead of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Former Limerick manager TJ Ryan makes his way to Croke Park prior to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Galway supporters Sarah Downey, left, and Michelle Forde, from Ardrahan, Co Galway, prior to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Limerick supporter Euan Sheedy, age 13, from Shanagolden, Co Limerick, prior to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; 23-month-old Nicky Condon, from Patrickswell, Limerick, makes his way to Croke Park prior to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Galway supporters Melvin Smith and Philip Coleman, right, prior to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Limerick supporter Niamh Greene, from Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, prior to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
