IN PICTURES: All-Ireland winners Tipperary bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Children's hospitals
Independent.ie
Members of the victorious Tipperary squad brought smiles to the children of Crumlin and Temple Street hospitals today when they paid a visit with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
Online Editors