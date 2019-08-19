Sport Hurling

IN PICTURES: All-Ireland winners Tipperary bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Children's hospitals

Members of the victorious Tipperary squad brought smiles to the children of Crumlin and Temple Street hospitals today when they paid a visit with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Charlie Aabo, and his son Kian Barnes-Aabo, aged 5, from Glanmire, Co. Cork, with Tipperary players
19 August 2019; Tipperary players and management with Staff on the St Johns Ward and the Liam MacCarthy Cup on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; Carla O'Connor aged 10, from Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary, is introduced to Tipperary players, from left, Barry Heffernan, Jerome Cahill and Séamus Callanan on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; John ODwyer of Tipperary signs an autograph for Harry Tutty, aged 9, from Gorey, Co. Wexford, on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; James Barry, left, and Seán O’Brien of Tipperary, second from left, with Ed Mortimer, aged 2, Claire Joyce, Emily Mortimer, aged 5, from Lucan, Co. Dublin, and the Liam MacCarthy Cup on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; James Barry, left, and Seán OBrien of Tipperary with Liam Tomney, aged 1, the Liam MacCarthy Cup on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; Virgina Carr, aged 12 from Westmeath, with Tipperary players from left, David Sweeney, Niall OMeara, Dan McCormack and Alan Flynn on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; Jack Batt, aged 12, from Castleknock, Co. Dublin, with Tipperary players, from left, Séamus Callanan, Barry Heffernan, Jerome Cahill, Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy, second from right, and the Liam MacCarthy Cup on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; James Barry, left, and Seán OBrien of Tipperary with Stacey Hughes and her daughter Leila Hughes-McDermott, aged 6 weeks, from Enniscrone, Co. Sligo, with the Liam MacCarthy Cup on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; John ODwyer of Tipperary with Harry Tutty, aged 9, from Gorey, Co. Wexford, on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; James Barry, left, and Seán OBrien of Tipperary with Liam Tomney, aged 1, the Liam MacCarthy Cup on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; Shay Treacy, aged 5 days, with his father James Treacy, from Callan, Co. Kilkenny, and Tipperary players Niall OMeara, centre, and John O'Dwyer on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; Shay Treacy, aged 5 days, with his father James Treacy, from Callan, Co. Kilkenny, and Tipperary players Niall OMeara, centre, and John O'Dwyer on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
19 August 2019; Holly Carroll, aged 4, and her Mother Jessica, from Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, pictured with Tipperary players, Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy and the Liam MacCarthy Cup on a visit by the Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

