IN PICTURES: All-Ireland winners Tipperary bring the Liam MaCarthy Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
Independent.ie
Members of the victorious Tipperary squad brought smiles to the children of Crumlin Hospital today when they paid a visit with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/in-pictures-allireland-winners-tipperary-bring-the-liam-macarthy-cup-to-crumlin-childrens-hospital-38416148.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38416156.ece/cb8bc/AUTOCROP/h342/1779464.jpg
