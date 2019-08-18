Sport Hurling

Sunday 18 August 2019

IN PICTURES: 28 brilliant images as Tipperary celebrate another All-Ireland title

Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan is congratulated by his mother Mary and dad John, sister Fiona, and his brother John
As Tipperary celebrate another All-Ireland title, here are 28 of the best images from a memorable day for The Premier County at Croke Park.

18 August 2019; Séamus Callanan of Tipperary with young supporter Jennifer Malone following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Séamus Callanan of Tipperary with young supporter Jennifer Malone following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Séamus Callanan of Tipperary following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy is congratulated by his brother Mike Sheedy following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary team mates, from left, Noel McGrath, Brian McGrath and John McGrath with the Liam MacCarthy cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy celebrates with Willie Connors, left, and Brendan Maher following their side's victory during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Padraic Maher of Tipperary and fans, celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy cup, after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; James Barry, left, and Noel McGrath of Tipperary celebrate following their side's victory during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy celebrates with daughters Aisling, left, and Gemma following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan leaves the pitch with the Liam MacCarthy cup after after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan is congratulated by his mother Mary and dad John, sister Fiona, and his brother John also with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy celebrates after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Ronan Maher of Tipperary with the Liam MacCarthy cup after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Séamus Callanan of Tipperary celebrates with his family and the Liam MacCarthy cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy is congratulated by supporters following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Eimear Tyrell from Toomevara with Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; The Tipperary Team celebrate after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Robert Byrne of Tipperary celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Padraic Maher left, with Michael Breen of Tipperary celebrate following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy celebrates with daughters Gemma, left, and Aisling following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Séamus Callanan of Tipperary following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy, left, celebrates with Ronan Maher of Tipperary after the final whistle of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy celebrates with daughters Gemma, left, and Aisling following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy, 2nd from left, and coaches Darragh Egan, left, and Eamon O'Shea celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy cup after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy, 2nd from left, and coaches, from left, Darragh Egan, Eamon O'Shea and Tommy Dunne, celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy cup after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary players, from left, Séamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher, and James Barry celebrate at the final whistle of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan and team-mates celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
18 August 2019; Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy, 2nd from left, and coaches, from left, Darragh Egan, Eamon O'Shea and Tommy Dunne, celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy cup after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

