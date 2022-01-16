Impressive Dublin obliterate Galway as Henry Shefflin suffers first defeat

Seán Loftus of Galway is tackled by Chris Crummey of Dublin

NOTHING of significance is won in January but a smart day’s work for Mattie Kenny and the Dublin hurlers today all the same.

A big win over Galway – something of a forte under their Galway native manager – a tally of 3-29 and a run out for 25 players showed them to be in good shape ahead of next week’s trip to Offaly and, indeed, the beginning of the league.

For Henry Shefflin, the first defeat of his managerial reign is unlikely to cause any deep concern, although his new team were significantly off the pace today.

Dublin played with an unseasonably high tempo. Donal Burke scored 0-18 (9f, 1 ’65), his striking only marginally more impressive than his ability to pop up in little pockets of empty space around the Galway ’65.

But collectively, Dublin were sharp.

They ran the ball thoughtfully out of defence and always looked for the man in the best position up front, signs of the sort of cohesion that Kenny has being attempting to instil for the past three years.

They led at half-time by 1-16 to 0-8, Rian McBride surging through for the goal, and had the game fully in control by then.

All the game’s best performers wore blue.

Eoghan O’Donnell devoured everything that came near the Dublin goal.

Fergal Whitely was something of a ball-winning pivot up front. And Burke just kept on scoring.

For Shefflin, it was hard to know what exactly he was looking to get out of the afternoon. But with Dublin so sharp, he almost certainly didn’t get it.

The result may not have mattered, but Shefflin was still compelled to bring on Paraic Mannion to mark Burke by the 30th minute, albeit by then the Na Fianna man’s best work was mostly done.

By the second-half, Cathal Mannion was also added to the mix, giving the Galway side a meatier look.

But still, Dublin carried possession out from the back at their ease. And by the time Chris Crummey scored their second goal, after a collision of two Galway defenders left him clean through, the day was well and truly done.

Little surprise, given the time of year, that Dublin’s scoring rate slowed in the second half. But an injury time goal from Paul Crummey put a neat full stop on the day.

SCORERS – Dublin: D Burke 0-18 (9f, 1 ’65), C Crummey 1-2, R McBride 1-1, C O’Sullivan 0-3, P Crummey 1-0, C Burke, F Whitely, C O’Callaghan, J Malone, J Hertherton.

Galway: E Niland 0-5 (2f), C Mannion, D O’Shea (3f) 0-3, N Burke 0-2, S Loftus, R Glennon, T Monaghan, C Caulfield 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; J Madden, D Gray, J Bellew; C Burke, C Crummey; R McBride, F Whitely, D Burke; C O’Sullivan, C Currie, A Mellett. Subs: C O’Callaghan for Madden (h-t), R Smith for Gray (37), R Hayes for Mellett (46), A Considine for Whitely (47), D Keogh (52), P Crummey for Currie (55), J Hetherton for McBride (57), J Malone for O’Sullivan (57), S Moran for Dunphy (62), L Walsh for Bellew (66)

GALWAY: E Murphy; S Barrett, D Morrissey, J Grealish; S Blehane, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; C Walsh, S Loftus; R Glennon, N Burke, C Fahy; E Niland, K Cooney, D O’Shea. Subs: G McInerney for Blehane (30), C Mannion for Walsh (h-t), T Monaghan for O’Shea (45), J Hastings for Fahy (52), C Caufield for Glennon (56), T Killeen for Brennan (58), I McGlynn for Barrett (66)

REF: S Cleere (Kilkenny)