‘I’m so disgusted with that decision’ – Banner ref fury as Tipp set sights on Treaty men

Dan McCormack of Tipperary in action against Cathal Malone of Clare during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Tipperary and Clare at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Referee James Owens indicates a controversial penalty for Tipperary during the Munster hurling semi-final in Limerick. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

A return to traditional summer acoustics in the Gaelic Grounds, but maybe not the preferred tenor for Wexford referee James Owens.

Angry Clare voices chased him down the Mackey Stand tunnel at the end of this often pulsating Munster semi-final encounter, a game that lurched dramatically out of the Banner’s reach on the back of a decision to sin-bin Aidan McCarthy in the 37th minute for a foul on Jake Morris.

It was difficult to identify the clear goalscoring opportunity denied as McCarthy caromed into the Nenagh man little more than five yards inside the standside touchline.

Yet Owens mysteriously identified one, Jason Forde promptly despatching the resultant penalty past Eibhear Quilligan who was picking the sliotar from his net again just seven minutes later after appearing to get his hands in a mess trying to keep out a mis-hit Séamus Callanan shot.

By the time McCarthy had done his time, a two-point Clare lead had curdled into a six-point deficit (they lost that period 0-2 to 2-4), hence those Clare howls ringing out from a 3,000 ‘test’ attendance that, prior to McCarthy’s eviction, had been left spellbound by a coruscating battle.

And Brian Lohan duly recycled the emotion stitched into those howls.

“I don’t know where the referee got his interpretation,” said the Clare manager afterwards. “I’d say he was the only man in the ground that saw a goal-scoring opportunity out of that. How he called a penalty and sent one of our men off . . . it is just very frustrating.

“I’m just frustrated with it, absolutely frustrated with it. Our lads didn’t deserve that. They have trained hard and trained well, came here and gave their all and I’m so disgusted with that decision.”

Asked if he’d sought an explanation from Owens, the Clare manager replied: “I don’t want any explanation from him to be honest with you. It gives me no pleasure or gives anyone here no pleasure to see a referee booed off the field at the end of a game, but it is his own fault.”

Clare did score the last five points of the game, Tipp left “sucking for air” as Liam Sheedy put it in the closing minutes, but without a threat of the contest ever genuinely re-igniting.

Once the most electric and volatile of modern hurling’s rivalries, Tipp-Clare has maybe become a more prosaic, uneventful story in recent times.

But this game found glorious early rhythm, scoreboards all but smoking from the off and Tipp 0-4 to 0-3 up with less than five minutes on the clock.

Unlike against Waterford, Clare opted for a three-man full-forward line, Tony Kelly tracked by Cathal Barrett, Aron Shanagher by Barry Heffernan and Ian Galvin by Pádraic Maher.

And, remarkably, it was the third of those match-ups that had Tipp in immediate trouble. In fact, the diminutive Galvin quickly put 1-2 on the board, his goal coming after six minutes when a John Conlon delivery spilled through Shanagher’s hand, allowing the Clonlara man ghost behind the cover to flick past a helpless Barry Hogan.

They were, as Sheedy averred, “out of the blocks like a rocket”, Tipp 0-4 to 1-7 behind by the 11th minute and palpably uncomfortable.

But Maher, crucially, settled into proceedings and a long 15th-minute delivery broke off Forde into Michael Breen’s path, the big Ballina man ‘dribbling’ the sliotar along the ground to his left side before pulling cleanly past Quilligan.

By now, Morris, ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer, Forde and Callanan were all slowly coming into the game for Tipp too to back up a terrific Dan McCormack start, only fine Quilligan saves denying Morris and Callanan goals. His 33rd-minute stop from the Tipp captain was especially spectacular, albeit Callanan seemed to strike the ball into the ground having sidestepped Conor Cleary.

From the resultant ’65, Forde put Tipp 1-13 to 1-11 ahead, but the half then ended with an explosion of Clare noise, Kelly blazing home a magnificent goal at the Ennis Road end after being fed by a David Reidy flick, the ball having gone to ground when Heffernan put in a block on Shanagher.

And so Clare got to the interval a point ahead, the game bubbling – it seemed – towards something epochal.

Ominously for Tipp, Barrett collected an instant booking on the restart for a foul on Kelly (Clare supporters would bellow in vain for a second approaching the hour), the Ballyea man duly converting.

But that was when this game took its wildly controversial turn.

Morris was almost within touching distance of the stand when Owens adjudicated that McCarthy’s foul on him should carry such penal consequences and, thereafter, Clare never looked like a team that believed they could bend this game back to their benefit.

Some of Callanan’s offloads were majestic as Tipp began easing away now, the once troublesome Galvin hauled ashore on the hour and Shanagher broadly anonymous after an impressive first half.

Kelly, typically, kept driving Clare forward and there was one late cry for a Clare penalty, Heffernan seeming to drag out of Shanagher in the 71st minute, but Owens was unimpressed.

Clare were guilty of some self-harm too, mirroring the 22 wides against Waterford with 10 wides here and five efforts for points dropping short into the Tipp goalkeeper’s hands.

For Sheedy then, a Munster final tilt at Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday week (4.15pm) and abundant positives as they chase a scalp that has eluded them in significant championship battle since his return as Tipp manager.

“Look, we got the break today, we got the penalty and no better man than Jason Forde to stand up and put it in the back of the net,” said the Portroe man. “Just delighted to be over the line, back in a Munster final. We knew Clare were going to be a formidable challenge.

“The character of the dressing-room was always going to be tested in that second half and I just couldn’t be more pleased with the reaction we got from the group. Some of our hurling I thought was as good as we’ve ever played.”

For Clare and Lohan, the path to championship survival now leads to what looks a treacherous All-Ireland qualifier route.

“We worked hard over the whole winter to try and get ourselves in shape and to be hit with a sucker punch like that . . . it’s very frustrating” he said.

“I’ve no problem with the rule, but you expect the referee would be able to interpret it properly.”

Asked if he thought it too soon to think in terms of turning Clare’s anger into a potential rallying-point, he replied flatly: “It’s too soon!”

SCORERS – Tipperary: J Forde 1-8 (1-0 pen, 0-3f, 0-1 s-l, 0-1 ’65); J O’Dwyer 0-4; M Breen and S Callanan 1-1 each; J Morris 0-3; D McCormack and A Flynn 0-2 each; R Maher and W Connors 0-1 each. Clare: T Kelly 1-9 (8f); I Galvin 1-3; R Taylor and C Malone 0-2 each; A Shanagher, C Galvin, D Reid, A McCarthy, J Conlon and R Hayes 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY – Barry Hogan 8; C Barrett 8, Pádraic Maher 7, B Heffernan 8; B Maher 7, S Kennedy 8, R Maher 7; N McGrath 6, M Breen 7; J Forde 7, J McGrath 5, D McCormack 8; J O’Dwyer 8, S Callanan 8, J Morris 8. Subs: W Connors 7 for J McGrath (h-t), A Flynn 8 for N McGrath (48), D Quirke for O’Dwyer (65).

CLARE – E Quilligan 7; P Flanagan 7, C Cleary 8, R Hayes 7; D Ryan 7, J Conlon 7, P Fitzpatrick 6; C Galvin 6, C Malone 7; A McCarthy 6, D Reidy 6, R Taylor 7; A Shanagher 7, T Kelly 8, I Galvin 8. Subs: D McInerney 6 for Fitzpatrick (54), D Fitzgerald 6 for R Taylor (60), M Rodgers 6 for I Galvin (60).

REF – J Owens (Wexford)